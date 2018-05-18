ATLANTA—The murky Julio Jones situation got some clarity on Friday afternoon, after NFL Network insider Ian Rappaport reported the Falcons receiver plans to skip next week's Organized Team Activity sessions (May 21, 23-24), short of getting an "updated" contract.

At first blush, this has the appearance of Jones (and his handlers) setting the stage for a high-profile holdout during the summer months, possibly covering a large chunk of training camp.

However, it's worth noting: In the NFL, missing OTA workouts doesn't rank on the same enormity scale as intentionally skipping mandatory mini-camp practices.

Regarding the Falcons and the mini-camp acid test, that important showdown won't take place until June 12-14 in Flowery Branch.

From Up to the Minute Live: #Falcons WR Julio Jones is among those not expected to be at OTAs, sources say, after being in and out last year. He also wants an update to his contract. Considering the kind of teammate he is, it sounds like the team is willing to consider it. pic.twitter.com/PulYkczo57 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 18, 2018

So next week, even if there's palpable tension in the media room, be prepared for the Atlanta coaches and front office dismissing the Jones report, or any prolonged holdout, with polite indifference.

Why? When comparing OTAs and the "mandatory" mini-camp, the latter calls for an automatic fine in the current Collective Bargaining Agreement.

In the meantime, feel free to choose a side on this still-genteel debate, which doesn't appear to be contentious.

Yet.

Even though Julio attempted to remove all of his Falcons-related photos on Instagram last month ... in hopes that no one in Atlanta would notice.

Spoiler alert: It didn't work.

On the Jones end, the two-time All-Pro has averaged 103 receptions, 161 targets, 1,579 yards and six touchdowns over the last four seasons (2014-17). A few years ago, Julio signed a market-setting extension of five years, $71.2 million, which includes base salaries of $10.5 million (2018), $12.5 million (2019) and $11.4 million over the next three campaigns.

The problem here: With Jarvis Landry (Browns: five years, $75 million) and Mike Evans (Buccaneers: five years, $82.5 million) recently inking big extensions, Jones might view his once-lauded contract as suddenly obsolete.

According to Spotrac.com, a popular Web site which tracks NFL salary caps, Jones will be the NFL's seventh highest-paid receiver this season (cap hit of $12.9 million, including signing bonus); and that status likely won't improve anytime soon, with Odell Beckham (Giants), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans) and A.J. Green (Bengals) all seeking monster extensions in the next 14 months, perhaps to the tune of $20 million annually.

On the Falcons' end, it's quite simple:

a) NFL teams rarely tear up extensions with three or more years remaining. Even for a beloved, prolific asset like Jones, it potentially sets a bad precedent for future contracts, negotiations-wise.

b) The 29-year-old Jones has incurred a mild slip in production, failing to catch 90 balls in either of the last two seasons. (In fairness, Jones missed two games to injury in 2016; without these absences, he most likely would have cleared 90 receptions).

c) On draft weekend last month, Calvin Ridley fell into the Falcons' lap late in Round 1 (26th overall), even though the Alabama receiver arguably has top-10 talent.

To wit, Ridley's three-year numbers at Alabama (224 catches, 2,781 yards, 20 total TDs) eclipsed Jones' three-year stats with the Crimson Tide (179 catches, 2,653 yards, 17 total TDs)—not that anyone's suggesting Julio will be 'Option B' in Atlanta's revamped passing attack.

d) The front office's contract focus likely involves offensive tackle Jake Matthews (prospective free agent next March) and the young crop of defensive studs—Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Deion Jones—who could be seeking substantial raises in the coming months.

PHOTOS: 2018 NFL Draft

On the flip side ... the issue of "loyalty" can never be underestimated with the Falcons and team owner Arthur Blank. If the franchise longs to keep foundational pillars like Matt Ryan (recently signed the largest contract in NFL history) and Jones happy, regardless of contract protocol, then so be it.

After all, it's Blank's money, and he has certainly earned the right to address the salary cap of $177.2 million by any creative means.

Luckily for the Falcons, though, they won't have to call Julio's supposed bluff for at least another month.

