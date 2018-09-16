ATLANTA—It wouldn't be a stretch, hyperbole-wise, to declare Matt Ryan's leaping touchdown from Sunday as the greatest rushing score of his decorated career (one NFL MVP, three division titles).

After all, excluding this command performance of 272 yards passing and four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing), Ryan only had six rushing TDs on his resume, including the postseason.

Instead, let's go a notch higher here: Ryan's eventual game-winner should go down as his most harrowing touchdown of all time, bar none, since it involved the ultimate sacrifice of leaving one's feet, jumping on top of a cluster of Panthers defenders ... and then having zero clue as to how it would end.

On this day, however, gravity and fierce determination prevailed.

Just milli-seconds after Ryan rose above every ensuing Carolina defender, he somehow regained his footing when steadily coming back to Earth. As such, the 11-year pro would casually walk into the end zone, essentially putting the finishing touches on the Falcons' 31-24 home victory.

"I was right in front of him (laughter), I was like 'Oh no! Please no!'," said receiver Julio Jones, regarding Ryan's in-flight touchdown. "I was there just in case the ball came out. Great job by Matt (Ryan), but it is what it is, he just had to go out there and make something happen."

When Matt Ryan decided to go out and win the game. #CARvsATL #InBrotherhoodpic.twitter.com/VZYlyEWqa7 — DNASportsTalk (@DNASportsTalk) September 16, 2018

On the hallowed play, Ryan initially dropped back amid a relatively clean pocket, presumably looking for Mohamed Sanu in the back of the end zone; but exceptional coverage from Carolina forced a change of plans.

Ryan immediately scrambled hard to his left, planted with the left foot and then took off—while going against the grain—for the end zone.

What happened next ... shall remain the stuff of legends. Of course, it's easy to say that—with victory in hand.

"I didn't want to slide in that situation ... you never know where you'll be marked," explained Ryan after the game. This split-second decision eventually led to him leaving the ground and "feeling something below my feet."

That something was the oncoming crush of hungry Panthers. Luckily for the quarterback, though, no one had time to inflict a clean shot.

Hence, the stupefying riccochet bounce/walk-in score.

That's not to say Ryan's helicopter-like touchdown cemented Atlanta's inaugural win of the season.

Panthers QB Cam Newton (377 total yards, 3 TDs) would defiantly rally his troops in the final quarter, firing one long TD strike to rookie D.J. Moore and then launching a potential game-tying pass to the end zone, with zero ticks on the clock.

However, since the ending turned out in the Falcons' favor, the only thing we'll likely remember five years from now entailed Ryan's rushing glory on the scrambling, perhaps death-defying TD run.

Heck, we'll probably forget the 1-yard keeper score in the third quarter, as well.

Which brings us to this: If you're scoring at home, the day included four trips to the red zone ... and four touchdowns.

For once, Steve Sarkisian will get a good night's sleep in this town.

"This week's preparation in practice, we were pissed as a team that we didn't perform like we thought we could," recalled Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, during his post-game media session. "That didn't affect (our) preparation, it didn't affect (the players') mindset.

"We knew the work that we're doing is right, and we knew the process we were going through was right, so we were going to stay committed to that," said Quinn, now 3-1 with Falcons home openers. "By no means have we solved any of the issues that come up. We're going to continue to dig and fight in all parts of our game."

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES

We spent a good chunk of the mid-week setting the record straight, in terms of conveying how an 0-2 start hardly represents the death knell for a team's playoff chances.

But that wave of positive history doesn't necessarily cover division titles.

In that vein, a Sunday loss to Carolina would have been deflating to Atlanta's hopes of capturing an NFC South title, citing four substantial reasons:

a) Last year's postseason included three teams from the NFC South: Falcons, Panthers, Saints (division champs).

b) Factoring in the Buccaneers' surprising 2-0 start, it's conceivable all four South clubs post winning records this year.

(Note: Every NFL team only has six intra-divisional games ... and 10 outside that realm.)

c) In defeat, the Falcons would have been in danger of losing a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Panthers ... since their next meeting takes place in Charlotte (Week 16).

d) Atlanta has five of its first seven games at home this season. Consequently, the Falcons are the only NFL team to have six road outings after Week 8.

Translation: If the Falcons aren't possessing at least a share of the NFC South lead after seven weeks, a division-title comeback would likely be difficult to execute on the back end.

(Difficult, but not implausible. After all, the 2017 Lions went 3-5 at home last year ... but 6-2 on the road.)

ONE GIANT LEAP FOR FALCONS-KIND

I surveyed roughly 20 people in the press box, prior to kickoff; and only one media member (92.9 Radio's Wendy Adams) shared my belief of Atlanta dropping 30-plus points on Carolina.

What prompted such writer's hubris, considering how the Falcons were deplorable in the red zone (along with third-down chances) last week against the Eagles?

For me, it's simple: The Falcons may be viewed as athletic wunderkinds, with a knack for blocking out white noise from the public, but they're not robots, either.

Surely, offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian understands his job may be on the line, sooner than later, if the Falcons can't pick up the pace in the red zone.

Surely, Ryan has heard the back-room whispers from national and local pundits alike, questioning his worth as the NFL's first $30 Million Man, in terms of average annual salary. (A record contract recently eclipsed by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.)

Surely, tailback Tevin Coleman (116 total yards vs. Carolina, while subbing for the injured Devonta Freeman) wants to break the proverbial bank in free agency next winter, even if it means leaving a cushy two-back situation in Atlanta.

And surely, young stars like Vic Beasley, Grady Jarrett, Desmond Trufant and Takk McKinley are aware of the adjusted projections with the Falcons defense, now that Keanu Neal (season-ending IR) and linebacker Deion Jones (in-season IR, could return in mid-November) are missing from the picture.

Consequently, the well-conditioned, but non-robotic Falcons had a lot to prove Sunday.

This wasn't just some random home opener in Week 2. Instead, it was a genuine growth opportunity for a veteran club that has seen it all, done it all over the last three seasons.

The only kicker: No one ever thought the Falcons' bounce-back performance would hinge on Matt Ryan's feet ... or the air beneath it.

