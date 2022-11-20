Falcons running back sprints into NFL record books

It was simply an awesome moment for Cordarrelle Patterson and all of his teammates who crowded him behind the end zone following the score.

ATLANTA — The Falcons have a knack for breaking NFL return touchdown records, and one of their own did so again in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears.

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson was the next to go into the history books after he returned a kickoff 103 yards to become the NFL career leader with nine touchdowns on Sunday.

The 10-year veteran caught the ball a few yards in the end zone before he was able to sprint up the left hashmark, outrunning the coverage up the middle. After a missed tackle attempt when he dove at Patterson’s feet, the return pro turned on the jets and there was no one catching him on his ninth-career house call.

It was simply an awesome moment for Patterson and all of his teammates who crowded him behind the end zone following the score, and even putting the proverbial crown on the new kick return king's head.

Take a look at the record-breaking return below:

The record-breaking run back comes eight seasons after Devin Hester set the all-time NFL record for most return touchdowns -- punt or kick return -- when he high-stepped into history with a 62-yard punt return touchdown on Sept. 19, 2014 for the Falcons in a win versus Tampa Bay. Despite breaking the record with the Falcons, 19 of Hester's 20 return touchdowns came with the Chicago Bears.

Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington, who each had eight, will move down in place of Patterson who sets his name on a pedestal alone. It was his first return for a touchdown since 2020 when he played with today's opponent, Chicago. He also compiled return touchdowns earlier in his career while with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.