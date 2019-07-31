ATLANTA — A former Jackson High football player who has been in the hospital for months is gaining support from Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn.

A GoFundMe created to raise funds for his medical expenses says Neiron Ball was admitted to Emory Healthcare in September 2018.

After attending Jackson High School, Ball - a former 11Alive #Team11 star - went to the University of Florida to play for the Gators. He was also a fifth round draft pick for the Oakland Raiders in 2015.

But during his time in Florida, Ball was diagnosed with a rare congenital condition that causes the brain's blood vessels to tangle and rupture.

"Neiron is currently fighting for his life," the GoFundeMe says.

His health insurance doesn't cover some of the care he needs to recover.

"Georgia guy, SEC, you know pro-ball player," Quinn said. " Sometimes we got to rally around guys that need our help. And I want encourage, and let everybody know that this is one of those guys."

Learn how to help here.

