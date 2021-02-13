Atlanta Falcons gearing up for more versatile defense with Dean Pees as coordinator

He has spent time as the defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

ATLANTA — New Falcons head coach Arthur Smith hired Dean Pees to be his defensive coordinator for his first season in Atlanta.

Pees is known around the league for being able to have a versatile defense that can adjust and change game plans from week to week, which is based on the defense's ability.

He has spent time as the defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans.

On the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, host Aaron Freeman was joined by Tyler Rowland of Locked On Titans to discuss what he knows about Pees and his defense from covering him the past few seasons.

“I think that 'disguise' is the word. Multiplicity is another word I would use,” said Rowland when asked about using one word to describe his defenses. “Dean Pees is not going to give you a traditional 3-4 defensive front because he is not running a traditional 3-4 defense. He is not running a 4-3 defense either. He is going to run both.”

"You have to be able to adjust to what your opponent is doing. You never want to get too bought into one specific philosophy," Rowland said.