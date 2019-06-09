ATLANTA — The Falcons are set to kickoff the 2019 season Sunday in Minnesota. They say they are "healthy and focused on a championship."

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Falcons legend Deion Sanders returned to Atlanta to usher in the new season in "Prime Time" fashion.

He talks about pride, unity and defining our fate as a city.

"Falcons fans across the country are starting their Friday with a little extra juice thanks to Sanders taking the lead in the 2019 Falcons Kickoff Anthem," the team said.

"Overlooked? It's not our problem," he says. "You best believe, it's about to be theirs."

The video was filmed at Pullman Yards in Atlanta and showcases areas around the city.

