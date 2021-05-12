Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule released

Everything you need to know about the Falcons' 2021 schedule.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons 2021 schedule is here! It all kicks off on September, 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles at a home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

One week later, the Falcons will open up at Raymond James Stadium against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Falcons have one primetime game this season on Thursday, Nov. 18 when they host the New England Patriots for Thursday Night Football.

While you are waiting for the season to begin, you can watch Locked on NFL breakdown of the 2021 regular-season here or below.

The rest of the Falcons' 2021 schedule is listed below:

Week 1: Sep. 12 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM

Week 2: Sep. 19 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM

Week 3: Sep. 26 at New York Giants 1:00 PM

Week 4: Oct. 3 Washington Football Team 1:00 PM

Week 5: Oct. 10 New York Jets (London) 9:30 AM

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Oct. 24 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM

Week 8: Oct. 31 Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM

Week 9: Nov. 7 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM

Week 10: Nov. 14 at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM

Week 11: Nov. 18 New England Patriots (Thu) 8:20 PM

Week 12: Nov. 28 at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM

Week 13: Dec. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM

Week 14: Dec. 12 at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM

Week 15: Dec. 19 at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM

Week 16: Dec. 26 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM

Week 17: Jan. 2 at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM