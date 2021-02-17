Falcons fans split on what to do with quarterback Matt Ryan's salary

Aaron Freeman of Locked On Falcons podcast did a deep dive into the salary cap situation and what it means for Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons fans are split on what to do with quarterback Matt Ryan as the NFL Draft approaches in a few months.

The Falcons have the 4th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and will have an opportunity to select a young and talented quarterback.

Ryan is getting older and his championship window is closing.

Aaron Freeman of Locked On Falcons podcast did a deep dive into the salary cap situation and what it means for Atlanta.

In the latest episode, Freeman discusses options for how the Falcons could move on from Ryan - if they wanted to - without it penalizing them too much, based on his lofty contract signed a few years ago.

"If the Falcons do restructure Matt Ryan’s deal, that is going to lock him in not only for this upcoming season but also the following season in 2022,” said Freeman. “If you didn’t touch Matt Ryan’s contract at all, you could trade him next year and only take on $26.5 million dollars in dead money which is considerably lower than his 2021 cap hit which is over $40 million.”