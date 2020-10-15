Falcons in 'intensive protocols' after defensive tackle Marlon Davidson placed on reserve/COVID list

The announcement Wednesday and outlined the next steps.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are entering the NFL's "supplemental intensive protocols" after one of the team's players, defensive tackle Marlon Davidson, was placed on the reserve/COVID list.

The Falcons made the announcement Wednesday and outlined the next steps.

In a news release, the team said NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and other medical experts determine when a club must follow the Post Exposure COVID Procedures.

Here's a list of what that includes:

In addition to daily PCR testing, all players and Tier 1 and 2 individuals must receive a daily POC test and test negative before entering the facility and commencing daily activities. This includes PCR and POC tests on game day. All meetings must occur virtually unless held outdoors or in an indoor facility with masks being worn by all. Whenever possible, activities will take place either outdoors or in large, open spaces. PPE/face masks must be worn on the practice fields by players and staff at all times – no exceptions. Oakley face shields affixed to helmets are permitted to be worn during practice and/or walk-thrus. Players may remove helmet/mask for breaks but should be greater than 6 feet distant from each other when unprotected. Gloves should also be worn on field by all players except quarterbacks who may leave the throwing hand uncovered. Players receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation must wear a mask and face shield. Medical providers must wear the same as well as gloves. Rehab that involves cardio work may be done out of doors with player unmasked as long as they are by themselves or supervised by one therapist at an appropriate distance. The weight room will be limited to no more than 10 players at any time regardless of the size of the room. Other personnel in the weight room are limited to five total when players are present. PPE is required. The facility will be deep cleaned daily. No team or player gatherings or group football activities will be permitted away from the facility. Club ICOs must review close contact information provided by IQVIA with the club general manager and coach on a daily basis.



The Associated Press reported that the Carolina Panthers are also taking enhanced precautions. The Panthers beat the Falcons on Sunday 23 to 16.