Falcons QB Ryan again swamped by Saints' pass rush

Saints win 7th straight in Taysom Hill's first start

NEW ORLEANS — Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan kept taking sacks against the Saints in the Superdome.

It was a familiar feeling.

The Saints sacked him nine times when the teams met last November in Atlanta. And New Orleans had eight more on the way to a comfortable 24-9 victory against the Falcons on Sunday.

Those are the two highest totals in Ryan’s 209-game NFL career. Jordan registered three of the Saints’ sacks, running his career total against Ryan to 21. That's the most by a player on one quarterback since sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982.

Taysom Hill rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 233 yards in his first NFL start at quarterback, and the New Orleans Saints extended their winning streak to seven games with a 24-9 victory.

Coach Sean Payton gave Hill the nod over free-agent acquisition Jameis Winston while Saints record-setting quarterback Drew Brees is sidelined with rib injuries.