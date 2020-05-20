Falcons open training facility in Flowery Branch

Only about 15 staffers who all have operation duties were permitted.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Although the sports world was put on hold, there has still been plenty to do.

“It has been a very, very busy off-season in a completely different way than typical,” Falcons President Rich McKay said.

As the NFL begins to gradually return, McKay said there are a number of committees the league engages with to get information from to make decisions.

“There’s a COVID committee that Marty Lauzon our trainer is on, there is a competition committee," he said. "There is Dr. [Allen] Sills has a number of working groups that are in play as we try to open facilities up.”

The Falcons opened their facility Tuesday. Only about 15 staffers who all have operation duties were permitted. Their task is to make sure that it’s as safe of an environment as it can be as they plan to have coaches in Flowery Branch in a couple of weeks.

McKay also serves as chairman of the NFL’s Competition Committee. As states around the country continue to operate under different guidelines and regulations, the Competition Committee has a unique challenge – maintaining competitive balance. McKay said that there are two recommendations the committee has in order to maintain that balance.

“The two things we would want are the coaches not go in the building until all of the coaches can go in the building,” McKay said. “The same would be true for players. If there were any players that would be allowed for individual workouts or team workouts it would that it’s all for one and one for all.”

It’s worth noting that those are only recommendations by the Competition Committee.

