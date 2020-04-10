NFL changes kickoff time for Falcons-Packers Monday night matchup

The change comes as they moved the Patriots-Chiefs game to Monday.

ATLANTA — NFL officials announced new times Sunday for two Week 4 games after one was postponed following positive coronavirus tests.

The New England Patriots- Kansas City Chiefs game, which was set to air Sunday, will be played Monday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. on CBS.

The league confirmed all COVID-19 tests for players and personnel on both teams came back negative. According to a release, the NFL and infectious disease experts to conduct contact tracing and post-COVID exposure protocols are now in effect for both teams.