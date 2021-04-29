Falcons pick Florida TE Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in NFL draft

Coming off a third straight losing season, the Falcons had their highest pick since Matt Ryan was chosen at No. 3 in 2008.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons decided not to pick their quarterback of the future, going for more immediate help by selecting Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4 in the NFL draft.

With so many highly rated quarterbacks, there was plenty of speculation that Atlanta might go with Ryan’s eventual successor.