ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons said Saturday morning that they had come to terms with the team's all-time leading scorer and veteran kicker Matt Bryant, bringing him back for the upcoming season.

The team will announce their official roster on Saturday and Bryant will be part of that lineup after his tryout on Friday.

The 44-year-old veteran left the team during the offseason after 10 years in Atlanta, first signing prior to the 2009 season. By the time he left, his 1,122 point total makes him the leading scorer in franchise history, and in 2016, Bryant set the single-season mark with a record 156 points.

According to the Falcons, the man who the team brought in to replace Bryant for kicking duties, Giorgio Tavecchio, has not had a solid preseason.

RELATED: Matt Bryant to try out with Falcons, he says

On Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tavecchio was 3-for-3 on extra points but missed a 53-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, which was his only shot at a three-pointer. It was the third straight miss and his fourth out of five on field goal attempts.

Before joining the Falcons, Bryant went undrafted in 1999 after his collegiate career at Baylor and finally signed with the New York Giants in 2002. He spent three years with the Giants organization (2002-2004) and four years with the Buccaneers (2005-2008).

MORE HEADLINES |

Falcons legend Morten Andersen offers Carli Lloyd kicking advice

Falcons end preseason skid with 31-12 victory at Jaguars

Arthur Blank Foundation donates $17.5 million to Atlanta Beltline for Westside Park