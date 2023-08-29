Falcons final 53-man roster released

ATLANTA — With the preseason all wrapped up, the Atlanta Falcons have turned their sights to Week 1 as they get ready to open the NFL season inside The Benz.
With that comes some tough roster moves and player cuts, which the Falcons did as they released their final 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon.
You can check out the full roster below, by position and the players who were either waived or cut below that.
Falcons 53-man roster
QUARTERBACKS (3)
- Taylor Heinicke
- Desmond Ridder
- Logan Woodside
RUNNING BACKS (3)
- Tyler Allgeier
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Bijan Robinson
FULLBACK (1)
- Keith Smith
WIDE RECEIVERS (5)
- Josh Ali
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Mack Hollins
- Drake London
- Scotty Miller
TIGHT ENDS (4)
- John FitzPatrick
- Kyle Pitts
- MyCole Pruitt
- Jonnu Smith
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
- Matthew Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Jovaughn Gwyn
- Kyle Hinton
- Chris Lindstrom
- Jake Matthews
- Kaleb McGary
- Joshua Miles
- Ryan Neuzil
DEFENSIVE LINE (7)
- Calais Campbell
- Joe Gaziano
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Zach Harrison
- Albert Huggins
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
- Lorenzo Carter
- Bud Dupree
- Arnold Ebiketie
- DeAngelo Malone
INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)
- Troy Andersen
- Tae Davis
- Kaden Elliss
- Nate Landman
CORNERBACKS (6)
- Dee Alford
- Tre Flowers
- Mike Hughes
- Jeff Okudah
- Clark Phillips III
- A.J. Terrell
SAFETIES (4)
- Jessie Bates III
- Richie Grant
- Jaylinn Hawkins
- DeMarcco Hellams
Players waived or released
S Micah Abernathy - Waived
WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - Released
CB Cornell Armstrong - Reserve/Injured
WR Slade Bolden - Waived
CB Breon Borders - Released
CB Natrone Brooks - Waived
S Cliff Chattman - Waived
DL Carlos Davis - Waived
S Lukas Denis - Waived
TE Tucker Fisk - Waived
ILB Frank Ginda - Waived
CB Darren Hall - Waived
DL Demone Harris - Waived
WR Keilahn Harris - Waived
OL Jonotthan Harrison - Released
WR Penny Hart - Reserve/Injured
TE Parker Hesse - Waived
DL Timmy Horne - Waived
RB Godwin Igwebuike - Waived
ILB Mike Jones Jr. - Waived
DL LeCale London - Waived
WR Zay Malone - Waived
OL Michal Menet - Waived
DL Caeveon Patton - Waived
FB Clint Ratkovich - Waived
OL Trevor Reid - Waived
WR Matthew Sexton - Waived
OL Justin Shaffer - Waived
ILB Andre Smith Jr. - Released
OLB Kemoko Turay - Released
OL Tyler Vrabel - Waived
RB Carlos Washington Jr. - Waived
OL Barry Wesley - Waived