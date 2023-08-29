x
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons final 53-man roster released

Check out the full roster and player cuts below.
Credit: AP

ATLANTA — With the preseason all wrapped up, the Atlanta Falcons have turned their sights to Week 1 as they get ready to open the NFL season inside The Benz.

With that comes some tough roster moves and player cuts, which the Falcons did as they released their final 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. 

You can check out the full roster below, by position and the players who were either waived or cut below that.

Falcons 53-man roster

QUARTERBACKS (3)

  • Taylor Heinicke
  • Desmond Ridder
  • Logan Woodside

RUNNING BACKS (3)

  • Tyler Allgeier
  • Cordarrelle Patterson
  • Bijan Robinson

FULLBACK (1)

  • Keith Smith

WIDE RECEIVERS (5)

  • Josh Ali
  • KhaDarel Hodge
  • Mack Hollins
  • Drake London
  • Scotty Miller

TIGHT ENDS (4)

  • John FitzPatrick
  • Kyle Pitts
  • MyCole Pruitt
  • Jonnu Smith

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

  • Matthew Bergeron
  • Drew Dalman
  • Jovaughn Gwyn
  • Kyle Hinton
  • Chris Lindstrom
  • Jake Matthews
  • Kaleb McGary
  • Joshua Miles
  • Ryan Neuzil

DEFENSIVE LINE (7)

  • Calais Campbell
  • Joe Gaziano
  • Ta'Quon Graham
  • Zach Harrison
  • Albert Huggins
  • Grady Jarrett
  • David Onyemata

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

  • Lorenzo Carter
  • Bud Dupree
  • Arnold Ebiketie
  • DeAngelo Malone

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

  • Troy Andersen
  • Tae Davis
  • Kaden Elliss
  • Nate Landman

CORNERBACKS (6)

  • Dee Alford
  • Tre Flowers
  • Mike Hughes
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Clark Phillips III
  • A.J. Terrell

SAFETIES (4)

  • Jessie Bates III
  • Richie Grant
  • Jaylinn Hawkins
  • DeMarcco Hellams

Players waived or released

S Micah Abernathy - Waived

WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside - Released

CB Cornell Armstrong - Reserve/Injured

WR Slade Bolden - Waived

CB Breon Borders - Released

CB Natrone Brooks - Waived

S Cliff Chattman - Waived

DL Carlos Davis - Waived

S Lukas Denis  - Waived

TE Tucker Fisk - Waived

ILB Frank Ginda - Waived

CB Darren Hall - Waived

DL Demone Harris - Waived

WR Keilahn Harris - Waived

OL Jonotthan Harrison - Released

WR Penny Hart - Reserve/Injured

TE Parker Hesse - Waived

DL Timmy Horne - Waived

RB Godwin Igwebuike - Waived

ILB Mike Jones Jr. - Waived

DL LeCale London - Waived

WR Zay Malone - Waived

OL Michal Menet - Waived

DL Caeveon Patton - Waived

FB Clint Ratkovich - Waived

OL Trevor Reid - Waived

WR Matthew Sexton - Waived

OL Justin Shaffer - Waived

ILB Andre Smith Jr. - Released

OLB Kemoko Turay - Released

OL Tyler Vrabel - Waived

RB Carlos Washington Jr. - Waived

OL Barry Wesley - Waived

