Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota after just one season.

Mariota, who signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent, started 13 games, completing 184-of-300 attempts, 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The 29-year-old recorded career highs in rushing yards (438) and carries (85) while adding four rushing touchdowns last season.

After a bye in week 14 last year, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder would get the start. Ridder was the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.