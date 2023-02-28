Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota after just one season.
Mariota, who signed with the team as an unrestricted free agent, started 13 games, completing 184-of-300 attempts, 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The 29-year-old recorded career highs in rushing yards (438) and carries (85) while adding four rushing touchdowns last season.
After a bye in week 14 last year, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced Desmond Ridder would get the start. Ridder was the No. 74 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
It seems now, the priority for the Falcons would be to get another veteran quarterback on the roster with the only other option aside from Ridder being Felipe Franks.