Falcons millions over new NFL salary cap

The league’s loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season.

ATLANTA — The NFL officially set the new salary cap at $182.5 million on Wednesday.

The Associated Press reports this is a drop of 8% from 2020. The league’s loss of revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic caused the first decrease in the cap since 2011, which followed an uncapped season. Now the scrambling begins for a number of teams that are significantly over the cap.

The Falcons are currently projected to be about $14 million over that figure. So, they'll need to clear that much space, but also more, so that they can field a competitive roster and sign their draft picks.

On the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, host Aaron Freeman calculates that the Falcons probably need to be about $15 million under the cap to field a competitive roster. He also said that his calculations indicate that they'll need roughly $5 million in additional cap space to sign their draft class.

“The Falcons only have 39 players signed under contract, so they’re really going to have to sign some more players at some point,” Freeman said. “Just getting under the salary cap isn’t going to be good enough because they are going to have to use some money to sign players. They can’t just rely on filling out the rest of the roster with 14 draft picks.”