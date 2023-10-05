Falcons full schedule to be released Thursday | Here's who they play

The NFL schedule release will be televised on NFL Network Thursday night at 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Falcons may already know their 2023 opponents, but fans are waiting in anticipation ahead of Thursday night's big NFL schedule reveal to see when the Dirty Birds will play each team on their docket this season.

It was revealed on Wednesday morning the Falcons would be traveling across the pond for a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium for its third international trip.

The Falcons will play their required home-and-away NFC South divisional games, while the rest of their opponents were previously decided by the NFL's schedule formula, which rotates the other 11 games the Falcons play including games against once NFC division in its entirety. This year, it's the NFC North.

The formula also dictates the Falcons play three games against opponents that finish in the same place as the division as Atlanta, which this year included the NFC East, NFC West and AFC East. The Falcons finished in last place, meaning they'll face off against the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

Here's who the Falcons will play in 2023 -- both home and away and by division.

Falcons Home Opponents:

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC North: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

NFC East: Washington Commanders

AFC South: Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts

Falcons Road Opponents:

NFC South: Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals

AFC South: Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans

Atlanta knows they will play Jacksonville on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. EST in London, but will have to patiently wait a little while longer to find out when they will face the rest of their opponents, and if any of those games will be featured nationally in prime time.

The NFL schedule release will be televised on NFL Network Thursday night at 8 p.m.