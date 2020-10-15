Atlanta Falcons stop in-person work at practice field after new positive COVID-19 test

The team will be working virtually for the day, the organization announced.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons announced that they have stopped all in-person work following a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday.

The announcement came shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Twitter.

"Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday," the organization tweeted. "And will conduct all operations virtually."

This news comes in the midst of a devastating 0-5 season for the organization.

Out of an abundance of caution following one new positive test, we have made the decision to stop all in-person work at IBM Performance Field Thursday and will conduct all operations virtually.



📝 - https://t.co/cbpHToID1b — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 15, 2020

Recently, the organization named Raheem Morris as the new interim head coach.