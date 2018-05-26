With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, it's time for 11Alive Sports to dip into the realm of fantasy football.

Today's listing features the top 60 tailbacks for Points Per Reception leagues.

To view the early quarterback rankings, click here.

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-20

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

3. David Johnson, Cardinals

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

5. Alvin Kamara, Saints

6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

8. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

9. LeSean McCoy, Bills

10. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

11. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

12. Saquon Barkley, Giants

13. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

14. Jerick McKinnon, 49ers

15. Joe Mixon, Bengals

16. Jordan Howard, Bears

17. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

18. Carlos Hyde, Browns

19. Alex Collins, Ravens

20. Lamar Miller, Texans

BREAKDOWN

1. With PPR leagues, we're absolutely splitting hairs between Le'Veon Bell (two-year average: 1,915 total yards, 10 TDs) and Todd Gurley (2,093 yards, 19 TDs last season).

For Weeks 3-16 last season, Bell averaged six catches, 139 total yards and 0.9 touchdowns ... while Gurley owned absurd per-game tallies of four catches, 144 total yards and 1.2 TDs during that prolific span.

Spinning things forward, Gurley draws the edge for 2018, citing two reasons:

a) Bell might not be in 'football shape' for the first two weeks—similar to last year—if he waits until Labor Day to sign the franchise tag ($14.5 million).

b) Gurley should get off to a fast start against the Raiders, Cardinals, Chargers (31st in rush defense last year), Vikings, Seahawks, Broncos, 49ers and Packers.

2. There are two ways to view David Johnson's fantasy candidacy for the upcoming season:

a) The optimist might say, From Thanksgiving weekend 2015 to Week 16 of the 2016 campaign, spanning 21 regular-season outings ... Johnson notched 100 total yards and/or one touchdown 20 times.

b) The negative person would counter: Johnson has suffered a significant injury in each of his last two games.

3. Fantasy owners drafting in the middle of Round 1 should thank their lucky stars. Ezekiel Elliott (two-year average: 1,623 total yards, 13 TDs) owns per-game averages of 105 total yards and one touchdown for his career; and yet, he can probably be had late in the opening round.

What a time to be alive!

4. I've been Alvin Kamara's biggest fan since Oct. 8, 2016 (quite possibly the greatest single all-around effort in SEC history).

As such, it's hard to shed a tear over Mark Ingram's four-game suspension to start the season ... opening the door for Kamara to dominate the PPR world for a minimum of 4-6 weeks.

In his final 11 regular-season outings, the rookie Kamara averaged five catches, six targets, 113 yards and one touchdown ... without collecting 20-plus touches in a single game.

5. Since 2015, LeSean McCoy has averaged 1,465 total yards and nine touchdowns. Of equal importance, Shady owns strong annual averages of 47 receptions, 61 targets and 365 receiving yards with Buffalo.

Which brings us to this: I was high on McCoy this time last year, citing his alliance with then-offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, who has a reputation of utilizing tailbacks in the passing game. But with Brian Daboll now running the Bills offense, I'm a little worried McCoy will regress to the days of 30-plus catches and 50-plus targets.

6. At first blush, Christian McCaffrey's ranking seems exorbitant, given his modest rookie tallies (1,086 total yards, 7 TDs). But in the PPR world, there's no limit to what this kid can accomplish in Year 2.

In fact, his 80 catches and 113 targets from last year should be a reasonable starting point for this season, as well, despite the O-coordinator change from Mike Shula to Norv Turner.

Of his final 15 games last season, McCaffrey accounted for five catches or one touchdown 13 different times—highlighted by the six-catch, 117-yard, one-TD effort against the Saints in the wild-card round.

21-40

21. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

22. Jamaal Williams, Packers

23. James White, Patriots

24. Derrick Henry, Titans

25. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

26. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

27. Chris Thompson, Redskins

28. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

29. Dion Lewis, Titans

30. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

31. Mark Ingram, Saints

32. Sony Michel, Patriots

33. Devontae Booker, Broncos

34. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

35. Marlon Mack, Colts

36. Derrius Guice, Redskins

37. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

38. Theo Riddick, Lions

39. Duke Johnson, Browns

40. Corey Clement, Eagles

BREAKDOWN

1. Various Web sites have Ty Montgomery or Aaron Jones listed as the Packers' feature back, but I'm not buying it. In his final eight games as a rookie, Jamaal Williams averaged 93 total yards and 0.6 touchdowns; and during this span, the BYU product collected at least five targets four times.

2. Sony Michel might be a first- or second-round pick in fantasy circles someday, but I'm not still not ready to abandon James White's PPR potential.

During an eight-game stretch last year, White averaged five catches, 54 total yards and 0.3 touchdowns ... and that includes a clunker of one catch, 11 yards from Week 3.

3. This could be a make-or-break season for Tevin Coleman. The Falcons have already drafted his down-the-road successor to the No. 2 tailback slot (Ito Smith), meaning Coleman will likely get an unfettered shot at free agency next winter.

For the final 10 games of the 2016 campaign (including the playoffs), Coleman racked up 100 total yards and/or one touchdown eight times.

And for Weeks 4-12 last season, spanning eight games, Coleman stealthily accounted for 100 total yards and/or one TD seven times.

Not bad for a PPR tailback who'll probably be available in Round 8 or 9.

4. I don't have the heart to list Mark Ingram (four-game suspension) above Kerryon Johnson. Now, if Ingram should get his sentence reduced to two or three games, it would obviously affect the rankings.

In the meantime, I am all-in on Johnson being one of the NFL's most explosive rookies. He's a Billy Sims clone ... and he'll be a top-15 fantasy asset this time next season.

My advice for this summer: Don't let Johnson fall below Round 8 in all drafts.

41-60

41. Tarik Cohen, Bears

42. Royce Freeman, Broncos

43. Gio Bernard, Bengals

44. Aaron Jones, Packers

45. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

46. Latavius Murray, Vikings

47. Frank Gore, Dolphins

48. Doug Martin, Raiders

49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

50. C.J. Prosise, Seahawks

51. Matt Breida, 49ers

52. Nick Chubb, Browns

53. Bilal Powell, Jets

54. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

55. D'Onta Foreman, Texans

56. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

57. Mark Walton, Bengals

58. Chris Carson, Seahawks

59. Kenneth Dixon/Javorius Allen, Ravens

60. Ameer Abdullah, Lions

Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

