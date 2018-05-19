With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, it's time for 11Alive Sports to dip into the realm of fantasy football—beginning with the inaugural 2018 rankings and covering the 32 presumed starting quarterbacks:

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1-8

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

2. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

3. Cam Newton, Panthers

4. Deshaun Watson, Texans

5. Tom Brady, Patriots

6. Carson Wentz, Eagles

7. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

8. Jared Goff, Rams

SKINNY

1. Rodgers remains a shaky pick for the No. 1 slot. According to FFToday.com, one of my favorite research sites, Rodgers ranked just fifth in fantasy points per game, which can be a tad misleading, since the count included his early-injury exit against the Vikings (Week 7).

Plus, Rodgers notched only 30-plus fantasy points in two games last season; and at the time of this writing, the Packers have yet to sign a lock-down option as the No. 3 receiver, ranking just below Davante Adams (two-year average: 74 catches, 911 yards, 11 TDs) and Randall Cobb.

Perhaps someone of Dez Bryant's ilk.

On the flip side, citing his last three healthy campaigns (2014-16), Rodgers stealthily averaged 4,210 yards passing and 39 touchdowns.

At the very least, he'll offer top-3 production when at full strength. No other quarterback can guarantee that heading into training camp.

Plus, Rodgers now has access to tight end Jimmy Graham ... possibly leaving Wilson worse for the weary.

2. Using FFToday scoring, Wilson (3,983 yards passing, 37 total TDs last year) posted three 'dud' outings of 16 points or less last season ... and still ended up with the highest weekly average among quarterbacks who logged at least 10 starts.

Now for the bad news: Wilson has never notched 30-plus touchdowns in back-to-back campaigns; and with Seattle's running game improved and Jimmy Graham now with Green Bay, it's hard to imagine Wilson repeating the otherworldly greatness of 2017.

He'll certainly give it a shot, though. Persistence is kind of Wilson's jam.

3. Fun fact: Newton has never registered fewer than five rushing touchdowns in a given season; so spare me all the declining-skills talk with a man who has yet to turn 30 ... and cleared 4,500 total yards and 28 touchdowns last year.

Plus, the Panthers are loaded with explosive playmakers at running back (Christian McCaffrey, C.J. Anderson, Cameron Artis-Payne), tight end (Greg Olsen, Ian Thomas) and wide receiver (Devin Funchess, Torrey Smith, Curtis Samuel and high-end rookie D.J. Moore).

Newton has all the pieces in place to become a fantasy monster once again.

4. In his final five games with the Texans, Deshaun Watson averaged 34.1 points per game, highlighted by that insane duel with Russell Wilson in Seattle—with both quarterbacks eclipsing the 400-yard passing mark.

How good was Watson as a rookie?

Watson made receiver Will Fuller (seven TDs in four games with Watson ... zero without him) an instant star in the fantasy realm; and that's no small accomplishment, folks.

Bottom line: If Watson hadn't blown out his knee last year, making this year's status for Week 1 somewhat murky, then he would easily be the No. 1 quarterback in fantasy drafts.

In due time, Watson be the king of the castle.

9-16

9. Matthew Stafford, Lions

10. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

12. Alex Smith, Redskins

12. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

13. Philip Rivers, Chargers

14. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

15. Drew Brees, Saints

16. Matt Ryan, Falcons

SKINNY

1. The fantasy perception of Stafford has inexplicably changed over the years. Yes, he might not be the next Dan Marino ... but at the very least, he's the modern-day version of Jim Kelly or Warren Moon.

No shame in that.

I'd easily accept a Kelly or Moon-like starter on my fantasy squad. Stafford boasts seven consecutive campaigns of 4,000 yards passing; and during that stretch, the UGA product averaged 4,564 yards passing and 30 touchdowns.

Also, when charting his final 11 games last year, Stafford stealthily averaged 303 yards passing and two TDs.

2. It's fitting that Cousins inked a fully guaranteed contract of $94 million during the offseason (Vikings). In his final three seasons with the Redskins, Cousins accounted for 13,176 yards passing and 94 total touchdowns ... or per-annum averages of 4,392 yards passing and 28 TDs.

Now for the hard part: With Cousins migrating to Minnesota, will the conservative ways of head coach Mike Zimmer lead to lesser fantasy numbers at quarterback?

Yes, the Vikings are seemingly loaded with Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Kendall Wright and Laquon Treadwell (late-round bounceback candidate); but Case Keenum only averaged 19.2 fantasy points last season (14 starts), with a large chunk of the production occurring after tailback Dalvin Cook incurred a major knee injury.

Tough call here for Cousins and the top 10.

3. Using FFToday scoring, Smith averaged 24.2 fantasy points on the road last season (seven starts), an impressive tally which includes a zero-touchdown clunker against the Giants' pedestrian defense.

Now with the Redskins, Smith should fare similarly well in Jay Gruden's offense, relying on the likes of Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed, Chris Thompson, Paul Richardson and Josh Doctson to flirt with 4,100 yards passing and 25 touchdowns.

4. It's weird to see Brees and Ryan occupying the bottom of the second tier. Both quarterbacks are locks for 4,000 yards passing ... but there are no guarantees for 25 or more touchdowns apiece.

That aside, can you imagine landing Brees or Ryan in the final moments of a 16-round draft?

Both passers have the capacity to carry their respective offenses at least eight times this season ... making them supreme fantasy weapons for bench play.

Of course, if you have designs on drafting either Ryan or Brees, please don't invest a high-round pick on another quarterback. This move would be a gigantic waste of time, barring injury.

17-32

17. Marcus Mariota, Titans

18. Eli Manning, Giants

19. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

20. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

21. Andrew Luck, Colts (nervous about September)

22. Derek Carr, Raiders

23. Case Keenum, Broncos

24. Josh McCown/Sam Darnold, Jets

25. Tyrod Taylor/Baker Mayfield, Browns

26. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

27. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

28. Sam Bradford/Josh Rosen, Cardinals

29. Andy Dalton, Bengals

30. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

31. Joe Flacco, Ravens

32. AJ McCarron/Josh Allen, Bills (plenty of worries ... plenty of upside)

Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

