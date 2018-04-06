With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, it's time for 11Alive Sports to dip into the realm of fantasy football.

Today's listing features the top 70 wide receivers for Points Per Reception leagues.

TOP 70 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS

1-20

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

4. Michael Thomas, Saints

5. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

6. Keenan Allen, Chargers

7. A.J. Green, Bengals

8. Julio Jones, Falcons

9. Davante Adams, Packers

10. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

11. Jarvis Landry, Browns

12. Adam Thielen, Vikings

13. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

14. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

15. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

16. Golden Tate, Lions

17. Brandin Cooks, Rams

18. Amari Cooper, Raiders

19. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

20. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

BREAKDOWN

a) Since 2013, Brown boasts a five-year average of 116 catches, 1,570 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Steelers.

Putting that into perspective ... only two receivers in NFL history have posted multiple seasons of 116 or more receptions (Wes Welker, Cris Carter).

In the PPR universe, Brown remains the undisputed No. 1 choice among wideouts.

b) Hopkins rolled for 96 catches, 1,378 yards and an NFL-best 13 touchdowns last year, even though transformative rookie Deshaun Watson started only six games.

Here's a fun stat from 2017: Hopkins notched double-digit targets and/or one touchdown 15 times. Just like Antonio Brown, Hopkins doesn't have much competition for his spot in this countdown.

c) At full strength, the Giants are loaded with big-time playmakers: Beckham, Sterling Shepard, Cody Latimer, tight end Evan Engram and rookie tailback Saquon Barkley, who could experience an Ezekiel Elliott-esque impact in Year 1.

So, what does that mean for Beckham, who's also playing for a market-setting contract extension? I'll buy the notion of double-digit touchdowns, if healthy; but 90 catches and/or 1,300 yards could be a stretch, given New York's likely penchant for spreading the wealth on offense.

Come draft day, at best, Beckham should only be a late consideration for Round 1.

d) Is Michael Thomas (two-year average: 98 catches, 1,191 yards, 7 TDs) the fourth-best PPR receiver by a long shot? Uh, probably not.

But right now, I'll take his bankable consistency over Mike Evans (only one year of 80-plus catches), Keenan Allen (Chargers have too many 'upside' playmakers) and Julio Jones (skittish with touchdowns).

It also helps that the Saints don't have an obvious go-to mark at the WR2 slot.

e) Is Davante Adams (two-year average: 74 catches, 941 yards, 11 TDs) ready to take the next big leap in PPR circles, in terms of eclipsing 85 catches and 1,100 yards? Hard to say.

Even with quarterback Aaron Rodgers logging roughly half the starts last season, Adams still posted six games of seven or fewer targets. I also count five outings of four or less receptions. Ugh.

f) Last year, Julio Jones owned top-10 rankings with targets (7th), catches (9th), receiving yards (2nd) and 20-plus-yard receptions (3rd). The only true downer involved the three touchdowns.

However, even with a marginal uptick in TDs, Jones should have no trouble justifying a top-8 ranking by season's end. He's still in his relative PPR prime.

21-40

21. Allen Robinson, Bears

22. Devin Funchess, Panthers

23. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

24. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

25. Julian Edelman, Patriots

26. Corey Davis, Titans

27. Sterling Shepard, Giants

28. Robert Woods, Rams

29. Josh Gordon, Browns

30. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

31. Marvin Jones, Lions

32. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

33. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

34. Marqise Lee, Jaguars

35. Cooper Kupp, Rams

36. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

37. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

38. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

39. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

40. Robby Anderson, Jets

BREAKDOWN

a) The Bears are seemingly in great hands with new head coach Matt Nagy, who recently directed the Chiefs offense. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has the talent and experience to take a big leap forward in Year 2, a la Jared Goff in 2017.

Trubisky also has a bankable target at the WR1 slot in Allen Robinson.

Of Robinson's last 31 complete games with the Jaguars, he owned strong averages of five catches, 73 yards and 0.7 touchdowns; and during that span, A-Rob racked up nine or more targets 21 times.

b) Devin Funchess enjoyed a decent Year 3 breakout with the Panthers, accounting for 63 catches, 111 targets, 840 yards and eight touchdowns; but is that enough to project him into the top 20?

My heart wants to say yes, but the reality is this: The Panthers are loaded with playmakers (Christian McCaffrey, C.J. Anderson, Greg Olsen, Funchess, Torrey Smith, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel); so why would Funchess be a lock for 120-plus targets?

c) Demaryius Thomas's production with targets and receptions has declined in each of the last three years. Also, he's apparently no longer a threat for double-digit touchdowns.

In other words, the days of confidently listing Thomas in the top 15 are likely gone, barring some kind of sustained revival from quarterback Case Keenum (3,547 yards passing, 22 TDs with the Vikings last year).

d) Josh Gordon (only two outings of double-digit targets last season) represents the ultimate PPR wild card somewhere in Round 4 or 5. There's no pressure on him to be The Man in Cleveland, thanks to the arrival of Jarvis Landry.

In fact, Gordon might be no higher than the Browns' fourth- or fifth-best offensive option in the red zone, when factoring in Carlos Hyde, Duke Johnson, Landry and tight end David Njoku.

My turnoff: I'm generally not a fan of wideouts who cannot snag at least 50 percent of their targets; and last year, Gordon caught just 43 percent of targeted balls.

e) Last season, Smith-Schuster accounted for nine games of four or fewer catches ... and still ended up with 58 receptions, 917 yards and seven touchdowns.

Of equal importance, the rookie incredibly caught 73.4 percent of his targeted balls.

Fast forward to this summer: With Martavis Bryant now in Oakland, and tailback Le'Veon Bell staring at another training-camp holdout, Smith-Schuster has a legitimate shot at rocketing up the fantasy rankings.

The mission statement for 2018 is clear: Become the best No. 2 receiver in the PPR universe.

f) Raise your hand if you forgot Michael Crabtree no longer plays for the Raiders.

Which brings us to this: Can you name the last Ravens wide receiver to collect 80 or more receptions in a given season?

Try Derrick Mason ... from wayyyyyy back in 2008.

Hence, my ultra-conservative (or highly skeptical) ranking for Crabtree, who signed with the Ravens during the offseason.

41-70

41. Mike Williams, Chargers

42. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

43. Will Fuller, Texans

44. Martavis Bryant, Raiders

45. Rishard Matthews, Titans

46. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

47. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

48. Terrance Williams, Cowboys

49. Josh Doctson, Redskins

50. Randall Cobb, Packers

51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

52. Chris Hogan, Patriots

53. Torrey Smith, Panthers

54. Kenny Golladay, Lions

55. D.J. Moore, Panthers

56. Deonte Thompson, Cowboys

57. Danny Amendola, Dolphins

58. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

59. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

60. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

61. Paul Richardson, Redskins

62. Corey Coleman, Browns

63. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

64. Jordan Matthews, Patriots

65. Chris Conley, Chiefs

66. Christian Kirk, Cardinals

67. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

68. Geronimo Allison, Packers

69. Kevin White, Bears

70. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

