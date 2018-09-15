11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final positional rankings for Week 2, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

Here are three links of utter importance:

a) The NFL's updated injury list. Note: The Titans will be without their pair of bookend tackles--Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin.

b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with an eye toward cities being affected by Tropical Storm Florence.

c) Here are the 1 p.m. actives/inactives, courtesy of Sports Illustrated.

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Drew Brees, Saints

2. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

3. Matt Ryan, Falcons

4. Philip Rivers, Chargers

5. Cam Newton, Panthers

6. Case Keenum, Broncos

7. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

8. Matthew Stafford, Lions

9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

10. Tyrod Taylor, Browns

11. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

12. Deshaun Watson, Texans

13. Tom Brady, Patriots

14. Jared Goff, Rams

15. Andrew Luck, Colts

16. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

17. Alex Smith, Redskins

18. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

19. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

20. Nick Foles, Eagles

21. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

22. Derek Carr, Raiders

23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers

24. Eli Manning, Giants

25. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

26. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

27. Sam Darnold, Jets

28. Sam Bradford, Cardinals

29. Marcus Mariota, Titans

30. Josh Allen, Bills

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

5. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

6. James Conner, Steelers

7. David Johnson, Cardinals

8. LeSean McCoy, Bills

9. Chris Thompson, Redskins

10. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

11. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

12. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

13. Bilal Powell, Jets

14. Saquon Barkley, Giants

15. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

16. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

17. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

18. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

19. Lamar Miller, Texans

20. Jordan Howard, Bears

21. James White, Patriots

22. Duke Johnson, Browns

23. Dion Lewis, Titans

24. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

25. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

26. Royce Freeman, Broncos

27. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

28. Matt Breida, 49ers

29. Leonard Fournette/Corey Grant, Jaguars

30. Chris Carson, Seahawks

31-60

31. Marlon Mack, Colts

32. Derrick Henry, Titans

33. Jamaal Williams, Packers

34. Carlos Hyde, Browns

35. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

36. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

37. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

38. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

39. Jalen Richard, Raiders

40. Latavius Murray, Vikings

41. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

42. Nyheim Hines, Colts

43. Corey Clement, Eagles

44. Tarik Cohen, Bears

45. Theo Riddick, Lions

46. Sony Michel, Patriots

47. Alfred Blue, Texans

48. Alfred Morris, 49ers

49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

50. Frank Gore, Dolphins

51. Ty Montgomery, Packers

52. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

53. Marcus Murphy, Bills

54. Mike Gillislee, Saints

55. Devontae Booker, Broncos

56. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

57. Doug Martin, Raiders

59. Jacquizz Rodgers/Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

60. Nick Chubb, Browns

TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS

1-30

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

4. Keenan Allen, Chargers

5. Adam Thielen, Vikings

6. Jarvis Landry, Browns

7. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

8. Michael Thomas, Saints

9. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

10. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

11. Davante Adams, Packers

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

13. Marvin Jones, Lions

14. Brandin Cooks, Rams

15. Allen Robinson, Bears

16. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

17. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

18. Devin Funchess, Panthers

19. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

21. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

22. Corey Davis, Titans

23. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

24. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

25. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

26. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

27. Golden Tate, Lions

28. Amari Cooper, Raiders

29. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

30. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

31-60

31. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

32. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

33. Robert Woods, Rams

34. Mike Williams, Chargers

35. Mike Wallace, Eagles

36. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

37. Chris Hogan, Patriots

38. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

39. Antonio Callaway, Browns

40. Robby Anderson, Jets

41. Cooper Kupp, Rams

42. Kenny Golladay, Lions

43. Sterling Shepard, Giants

44. Randall Cobb, Packers

45. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

46. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

47. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

48. Bruce Ellington/Will Fuller, Texans

49. Josh Doctson, Redskins

50. Ryan Grant, Colts

51. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

52. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

53. Paul Richardson, Redskins

54. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

55. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

56. Geronimo Allison, Packers

57. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

58. D.J. Moore, Panthers

59. Allen Hurns, Cowboys

60. Ted Ginn, Saints

60b. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

60c. Dante Pettis, 49ers

60d. Anthony Miller, Bears

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Jared Cook, Raiders

4. Zach Ertz, Eagles

5. Jack Doyle, Colts

6. Jimmy Graham, Packers

7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

8. George Kittle, 49ers

9. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

10. Evan Engram, Giants

11. Trey Burton, Bears

12. Jordan Reed, Redskins

13. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

14. Charles Clay, Bills

15. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

16. Will Dissly, Seahawks

17. David Njoku, Browns

18. Jesse James, Steelers

19. Jonnu Smith, Titans

20. Austin Hooper, Falcons

21. Eric Ebron, Colts

22. Vance McDonald, Steelers

23. Ian Thomas, Panthers

24. Ryan Griffin, Texans

25. Benjamin Watson, Saints

26. Antonio Gates, Chargers

27. Tyler Higbee/Gerald Everett, Rams

28. Luke Willson, Lions

29. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

30. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys

30b. Jake Butt, Broncos

30c. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

