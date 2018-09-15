11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final positional rankings for Week 2, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
Here are three links of utter importance:
a) The NFL's updated injury list. Note: The Titans will be without their pair of bookend tackles--Taylor Lewan and Jack Conklin.
b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with an eye toward cities being affected by Tropical Storm Florence.
c) Here are the 1 p.m. actives/inactives, courtesy of Sports Illustrated.
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Drew Brees, Saints
2. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
3. Matt Ryan, Falcons
4. Philip Rivers, Chargers
5. Cam Newton, Panthers
6. Case Keenum, Broncos
7. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
8. Matthew Stafford, Lions
9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
10. Tyrod Taylor, Browns
11. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
12. Deshaun Watson, Texans
13. Tom Brady, Patriots
14. Jared Goff, Rams
15. Andrew Luck, Colts
16. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
17. Alex Smith, Redskins
18. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
19. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
20. Nick Foles, Eagles
21. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
22. Derek Carr, Raiders
23. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
24. Eli Manning, Giants
25. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
26. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
27. Sam Darnold, Jets
28. Sam Bradford, Cardinals
29. Marcus Mariota, Titans
30. Josh Allen, Bills
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Alvin Kamara, Saints
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
5. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
6. James Conner, Steelers
7. David Johnson, Cardinals
8. LeSean McCoy, Bills
9. Chris Thompson, Redskins
10. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
11. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
12. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
13. Bilal Powell, Jets
14. Saquon Barkley, Giants
15. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
16. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
17. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
18. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
19. Lamar Miller, Texans
20. Jordan Howard, Bears
21. James White, Patriots
22. Duke Johnson, Browns
23. Dion Lewis, Titans
24. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
25. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
26. Royce Freeman, Broncos
27. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
28. Matt Breida, 49ers
29. Leonard Fournette/Corey Grant, Jaguars
30. Chris Carson, Seahawks
31-60
31. Marlon Mack, Colts
32. Derrick Henry, Titans
33. Jamaal Williams, Packers
34. Carlos Hyde, Browns
35. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
36. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
37. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
38. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
39. Jalen Richard, Raiders
40. Latavius Murray, Vikings
41. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
42. Nyheim Hines, Colts
43. Corey Clement, Eagles
44. Tarik Cohen, Bears
45. Theo Riddick, Lions
46. Sony Michel, Patriots
47. Alfred Blue, Texans
48. Alfred Morris, 49ers
49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
50. Frank Gore, Dolphins
51. Ty Montgomery, Packers
52. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
53. Marcus Murphy, Bills
54. Mike Gillislee, Saints
55. Devontae Booker, Broncos
56. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
57. Doug Martin, Raiders
58. Ty Montgomery, Packers
59. Jacquizz Rodgers/Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
60. Nick Chubb, Browns
TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS
1-30
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers
2. Julio Jones, Falcons
3. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
4. Keenan Allen, Chargers
5. Adam Thielen, Vikings
6. Jarvis Landry, Browns
7. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
8. Michael Thomas, Saints
9. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
10. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
11. Davante Adams, Packers
12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
13. Marvin Jones, Lions
14. Brandin Cooks, Rams
15. Allen Robinson, Bears
16. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
17. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
18. Devin Funchess, Panthers
19. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
20. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
21. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
22. Corey Davis, Titans
23. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
24. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
25. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
26. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
27. Golden Tate, Lions
28. Amari Cooper, Raiders
29. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
30. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
31-60
31. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
32. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
33. Robert Woods, Rams
34. Mike Williams, Chargers
35. Mike Wallace, Eagles
36. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
37. Chris Hogan, Patriots
38. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
39. Antonio Callaway, Browns
40. Robby Anderson, Jets
41. Cooper Kupp, Rams
42. Kenny Golladay, Lions
43. Sterling Shepard, Giants
44. Randall Cobb, Packers
45. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
46. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
47. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
48. Bruce Ellington/Will Fuller, Texans
49. Josh Doctson, Redskins
50. Ryan Grant, Colts
51. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
52. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
53. Paul Richardson, Redskins
54. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
55. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
56. Geronimo Allison, Packers
57. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
58. D.J. Moore, Panthers
59. Allen Hurns, Cowboys
60. Ted Ginn, Saints
60b. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
60c. Dante Pettis, 49ers
60d. Anthony Miller, Bears
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3. Jared Cook, Raiders
4. Zach Ertz, Eagles
5. Jack Doyle, Colts
6. Jimmy Graham, Packers
7. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
8. George Kittle, 49ers
9. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
10. Evan Engram, Giants
11. Trey Burton, Bears
12. Jordan Reed, Redskins
13. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
14. Charles Clay, Bills
15. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
16. Will Dissly, Seahawks
17. David Njoku, Browns
18. Jesse James, Steelers
19. Jonnu Smith, Titans
20. Austin Hooper, Falcons
21. Eric Ebron, Colts
22. Vance McDonald, Steelers
23. Ian Thomas, Panthers
24. Ryan Griffin, Texans
25. Benjamin Watson, Saints
26. Antonio Gates, Chargers
27. Tyler Higbee/Gerald Everett, Rams
28. Luke Willson, Lions
29. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
30. Blake Jarwin, Cowboys
30b. Jake Butt, Broncos
30c. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers