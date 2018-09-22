11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final PPR rankings for NFL Week 3, covering the playmaking positions of quarterback, tailback, receiver and tight end.

(Life's too short to worry about kicker and defense/special teams rankings. Inquire within on Twitter.)

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

Here are three links of utter importance:

a) The NFL's updated injury list. Note: It's OK to be frightened by the Titans' injuries to key pieces on offense.

b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with a weekly reminder that wet footballs still travel well amid warm temperatures.

c) The 1 p.m. actives/inactives, courtesy of Sports Illustrated (still to come).

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Matthew Stafford, Lions

4. Deshaun Watson, Texans

5. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

6. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers

7. Matt Ryan, Falcons

8. Tom Brady, Patriots

9. Cam Newton, Panthers

10. Drew Brees, Saints

11. Jared Goff, Rams

12. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

13. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

14. Andrew Luck, Colts

15. Alex Smith, Redskins

16. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

18. Philip Rivers, Chargers

19. Carson Wentz, Eagles

20. Joe Flacco, Ravens

21. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

22. Andy Dalton, Bengals

23. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

24. Derek Carr, Raiders

25. Eli Manning, Giants

26. Case Keenum, Broncos

27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

28. Sam Bradford, Cardinals

29. Marcus Mariota, Titans

30. Josh Allen, Bills

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints

3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

5. James Conner, Steelers

6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

7. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

8. Jordan Howard, Bears

9. Chris Thompson, Redskins

10. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

11. Saquon Barkley, Giants

12. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

13. James White, Patriots

14. Matt Breida, 49ers

15. Latavius Murray, Vikings

16. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

17. Lamar Miller, Texans

18. Corey Clement, Eagles

19. Dion Lewis, Titans

20. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

21. David Johnson, Cardinals

22. Corey Grant, Jaguars

23. Chris Carson, Seahawks

24. Gio Bernard, Bengals

25. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

26. Alex Collins, Ravens

27. Jamaal Williams, Packers

29. Javorius Allen, Ravens

30. Derrick Henry, Titans

31-60

31. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

32. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

33. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

34. LeSean McCoy, Bills

35. Nyheim Hines, Colts

36. Chris Ivory, Bills

37. Aaron Jones, Packers

38. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

39. Brandon Wilds/T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

40. Theo Riddick, Lions

41. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

42. Mark Walton, Bengals

43. Royce Freeman, Broncos

44. Tarik Cohen, Bears

45. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers

46. Jalen Richard, Raiders

47. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

48. Frank Gore, Dolphins

49. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

50. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

51. Devontae Booker, Broncos

52. Ty Montgomery, Packers

53. Alfred Morris, 49ers

55. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

56. Marcus Murphy, Bills

57. Sony Michel, Patriots

58. Ito Smith, Falcons

59. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

60. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

60b. Doug Martin, Raiders

TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS

1-30

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

3. Michael Thomas, Saints

4. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

6. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

7. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

8. Julio Jones, Falcons

9. Golden Tate, Lions

10. Keenan Allen, Chargers

11. A.J. Green, Bengals

12. Davante Adams, Packers

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

14. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams

16. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

17. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

18. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

19. Allen Robinson, Bears

20. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders

22. Devin Funchess, Panthers

23. Kenny Golladay, Lions

24. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

25. Adam Thielen, Vikings

26. Will Fuller, Texans

27. Chris Hogan, Patriots

28. Paul Richardson, Redskins

29. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

30. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

30b. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (uncertain status for Week 3)

31-60

31. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

32. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

33. Corey Davis, Titans

34. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

35. Randall Cobb, Packers

36. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

37. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

38. Marvin Jones, Lions

39. Robert Woods, Rams

40. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

41. John Brown, Ravens

42. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

43. D.J. Moore, Panthers

44. Mike Williams, Chargers

45. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

46. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

47. Sterling Shepard, Giants

48. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

49. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

50. Geronimo Allison, Packers

51. Ryan Grant, Colts

52. Josh Doctson, Redskins

53. Cooper Kupp, Rams

54. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

55. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

56. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

57. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints

58. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

59. Anthony Miller, Bears

60. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks

60b. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

60c. Torrey Smith, Panthers

60d. John Ross, Bengals

60e. Zay Jones, Bills

60f. Allen Hurns, Cowboys

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles

4. Jared Cook, Raiders

5. Evan Engram, Giants

6. George Kittle, 49ers

7. Will Dissly, Seahawks

8. Jimmy Graham, Packers

9. Vance McDonald, Steelers

10. Jordan Reed, Redskins

11. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

12. Ian Thomas, Panthers

13. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

14. Eric Ebron, Colts

15. Trey Burton, Bears

16. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

17. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

18. Jesse James, Steelers

19. Tyler Eifert, Bengals

20. Charles Clay, Bills

21. Benjamin Watson, Saints

22. Austin Hooper, Falcons

23. Jonnu Smith, Titans

24. Ryan Griffin, Texans

25. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

26. Tyler Higbee, Rams

27. Jake Butt, Broncos

28. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

29. Nick Vannett, Seahawks

30. Josh Perkins, Eagles

30b. Nick Boyle, Ravens

