11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final PPR rankings for NFL Week 3, covering the playmaking positions of quarterback, tailback, receiver and tight end.
(Life's too short to worry about kicker and defense/special teams rankings. Inquire within on Twitter.)
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
Here are three links of utter importance:
a) The NFL's updated injury list. Note: It's OK to be frightened by the Titans' injuries to key pieces on offense.
b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with a weekly reminder that wet footballs still travel well amid warm temperatures.
c) The 1 p.m. actives/inactives, courtesy of Sports Illustrated (still to come).
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
3. Matthew Stafford, Lions
4. Deshaun Watson, Texans
5. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
6. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
7. Matt Ryan, Falcons
8. Tom Brady, Patriots
9. Cam Newton, Panthers
10. Drew Brees, Saints
11. Jared Goff, Rams
12. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
13. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
14. Andrew Luck, Colts
15. Alex Smith, Redskins
16. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
18. Philip Rivers, Chargers
19. Carson Wentz, Eagles
20. Joe Flacco, Ravens
21. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
22. Andy Dalton, Bengals
23. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
24. Derek Carr, Raiders
25. Eli Manning, Giants
26. Case Keenum, Broncos
27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
28. Sam Bradford, Cardinals
29. Marcus Mariota, Titans
30. Josh Allen, Bills
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Alvin Kamara, Saints
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
5. James Conner, Steelers
6. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
7. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
8. Jordan Howard, Bears
9. Chris Thompson, Redskins
10. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
11. Saquon Barkley, Giants
12. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
13. James White, Patriots
14. Matt Breida, 49ers
15. Latavius Murray, Vikings
16. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
17. Lamar Miller, Texans
18. Corey Clement, Eagles
19. Dion Lewis, Titans
20. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
21. David Johnson, Cardinals
22. Corey Grant, Jaguars
23. Chris Carson, Seahawks
24. Gio Bernard, Bengals
25. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
26. Alex Collins, Ravens
27. Jamaal Williams, Packers
29. Javorius Allen, Ravens
30. Derrick Henry, Titans
31-60
31. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
32. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
33. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
34. LeSean McCoy, Bills
35. Nyheim Hines, Colts
36. Chris Ivory, Bills
37. Aaron Jones, Packers
38. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
39. Brandon Wilds/T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
40. Theo Riddick, Lions
41. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
42. Mark Walton, Bengals
43. Royce Freeman, Broncos
44. Tarik Cohen, Bears
45. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers
46. Jalen Richard, Raiders
47. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
48. Frank Gore, Dolphins
49. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
50. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
51. Devontae Booker, Broncos
52. Ty Montgomery, Packers
53. Alfred Morris, 49ers
54. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers
55. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
56. Marcus Murphy, Bills
57. Sony Michel, Patriots
58. Ito Smith, Falcons
59. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
60. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
60b. Doug Martin, Raiders
TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS
1-30
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers
2. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
3. Michael Thomas, Saints
4. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
5. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
6. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
7. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
8. Julio Jones, Falcons
9. Golden Tate, Lions
10. Keenan Allen, Chargers
11. A.J. Green, Bengals
12. Davante Adams, Packers
13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
14. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
15. Brandin Cooks, Rams
16. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
17. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
18. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
19. Allen Robinson, Bears
20. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
21. Amari Cooper, Raiders
22. Devin Funchess, Panthers
23. Kenny Golladay, Lions
24. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
25. Adam Thielen, Vikings
26. Will Fuller, Texans
27. Chris Hogan, Patriots
28. Paul Richardson, Redskins
29. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
30. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
30b. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (uncertain status for Week 3)
31-60
31. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
32. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
33. Corey Davis, Titans
34. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
35. Randall Cobb, Packers
36. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
37. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
38. Marvin Jones, Lions
39. Robert Woods, Rams
40. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
41. John Brown, Ravens
42. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
43. D.J. Moore, Panthers
44. Mike Williams, Chargers
45. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
46. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
47. Sterling Shepard, Giants
48. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
49. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
50. Geronimo Allison, Packers
51. Ryan Grant, Colts
52. Josh Doctson, Redskins
53. Cooper Kupp, Rams
54. DeVante Parker, Dolphins
55. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
56. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
57. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints
58. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
59. Anthony Miller, Bears
60. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks
60b. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
60c. Torrey Smith, Panthers
60d. John Ross, Bengals
60e. Zay Jones, Bills
60f. Allen Hurns, Cowboys
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
4. Jared Cook, Raiders
5. Evan Engram, Giants
6. George Kittle, 49ers
7. Will Dissly, Seahawks
8. Jimmy Graham, Packers
9. Vance McDonald, Steelers
10. Jordan Reed, Redskins
11. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
12. Ian Thomas, Panthers
13. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
14. Eric Ebron, Colts
15. Trey Burton, Bears
16. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
17. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
18. Jesse James, Steelers
19. Tyler Eifert, Bengals
20. Charles Clay, Bills
21. Benjamin Watson, Saints
22. Austin Hooper, Falcons
23. Jonnu Smith, Titans
24. Ryan Griffin, Texans
25. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
26. Tyler Higbee, Rams
27. Jake Butt, Broncos
28. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
29. Nick Vannett, Seahawks
30. Josh Perkins, Eagles
30b. Nick Boyle, Ravens