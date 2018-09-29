11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final PPR rankings for NFL Week 4, covering the playmaking positions of quarterback, tailback, wide receiver and tight end.
(Life's too short to worry about kicker and defense/special teams rankings. Inquire from within on Twitter.)
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
Here are two links of importance:
a) The NFL's updated injury list.
b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with a weekly reminder that wet footballs still travel well amid warm temperatures.
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Tom Brady, Patriots
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
3. Matthew Stafford, Lions
4. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
5. Andy Dalton, Bengals
6. Philip Rivers, Chargers
7. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
8. Drew Brees, Saints
9. Matt Ryan, Falcons
10. Joe Flacco, Ravens
11. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
12. Carson Wentz, Eagles
13. Case Keenum, Broncos
14. Derek Carr, Raiders
15. Eli Manning, Giants
16. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
17. Andrew Luck, Colts
18. Deshaun Watson, Texans
19. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
20. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
21. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
22. Baker Mayfield, Browns
23. Sam Darnold, Jets
24. Josh Allen, Bills
25. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
26. C.J. Beathard, 49ers
27. Josh Rosen, Cardinals
28. Marcus Mariota, Titans
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Alvin Kamara, Saints
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
3. Jordan Howard, Bears
4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
5. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
6. Saquon Barkley, Giants
7. David Johnson, Cardinals
8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
9. Carlos Hyde, Browns
10. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
11. James White, Patriots
12. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
13. Giovani Bernard, Bengals
14. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
15. James Conner, Steelers
16. Dion Lewis, Titans
17. Lamar Miller, Texans
18. Matt Breida, 49ers
19. Bilal Powell, Jets
20. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
21. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
22. Chris Carson, Seahawks
23. Alex Collins, Ravens
24. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
25. LeSean McCoy, Bills
26. Jamaal Williams, Packers
27. Javorius Allen, Ravens
28. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
29. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
30. Marlon Mack, Colts
31-60
31. Sony Michel, Patriots
32. Jalen Richard, Raiders
33. Theo Riddick, Lions
34. Royce Freeman, Broncos
35. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
36. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
37. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
38. Tarik Cohen, Bears
39. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
40. Ito Smith, Falcons
41. Duke Johnson, Browns
42. Chris Ivory, Bills
43. Aaron Jones, Packers
44. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
45. Alfred Morris, 49ers
46. Derrick Henry, Titans
47. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
48. Nyheim Hines, Colts
49. Mark Walton, Bengals
50. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
51. Marcus Murphy, Bills
52. Devontae Booker, Broncos
53. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
54. Frank Gore, Dolphins
55. Corey Grant, Jaguars
56. Josh Adams, Eagles
57. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
58. Doug Martin, Raiders
59. Rod Smith, Cowboys
60. Kenjon Barner, Patriots
60b. Mike Gillislee, Saints
TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS
1-30
1. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
2. Michael Thomas, Saints
3. Antonio Brown, Steelers
4. A.J. Green, Bengals
5. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
6. Julio Jones, Falcons
7. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
8. Jarvis Landry, Browns
9. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
10 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
11. Chris Hogan, Patriots
12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
13. Davante Adams, Packers
14. Keenan Allen, Chargers
15. Mike Williams, Chargers
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
17. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
18. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
19. Golden Tate, Lions
20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
21. Will Fuller, Texans
22. Alshon Jeffrey, Eagles
23. Sterling Shepard, Giants
24. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
25. Marvin Jones, Lions
26. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
27. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
28. Allen Robinson, Bears
29. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
30. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
31-60
31. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
32. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
33. Amari Cooper, Raiders
34. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
35. John Brown, Ravens
36. Corey Davis, Titans
37. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
38. Kenny Golladay, Lions
39. Geronimo Allison, Packers
40. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
41. Tyrell Williams, Chargers
42. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
43. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
44. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
45. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
46. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
47. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints
48. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
49. Josh Gordon, Patriots
50. Antonio Callaway, Browns
51. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
52. Allen Hurns, Cowboys
53. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
54. Robby Anderson, Jets
55. Ryan Grant, Colts
56. Danny Amendola, Dolphins
57. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
58. Kevin White, Bears
59. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
60. Jakeem Grant, Dolphins
60b. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
60c. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
60d. John Ross, Bengals
60e. Taywan Taylor, Titans
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3. Trey Burton, Bears
4. Jared Cook, Raiders
5. Jimmy Graham, Packers
6. Zach Ertz, Eagles
7. Will Dissly, Seahawks
8. Eric Ebron, Colts
9. George Kittle, 49ers
10. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
11. Vance McDonald, Steelers
12. Tyler Eifert, Bengals
13. Austin Hooper, Falcons
14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
15. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
16. Benjamin Watson, Saints
17. Mark Andrews, Ravens
18. Charles Clay, Bills
19. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
20. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
21. David Njoku, Browns
22. Rhett Ellison, Giants
23. Antonio Gates, Chargers
24. Jake Butt, Broncos
25. Ryan Griffin, Texans
26. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
27. Jesse James, Steelers
28. Nick Vannett, Ravens
29. Jonnu Smith, Titans
30. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs
30b. Luke Willson, Lions
30c. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins