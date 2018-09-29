11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final PPR rankings for NFL Week 4, covering the playmaking positions of quarterback, tailback, wide receiver and tight end.

(Life's too short to worry about kicker and defense/special teams rankings. Inquire from within on Twitter.)

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

Here are two links of importance:

a) The NFL's updated injury list.

b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with a weekly reminder that wet footballs still travel well amid warm temperatures.

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Matthew Stafford, Lions

4. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

5. Andy Dalton, Bengals

6. Philip Rivers, Chargers

7. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

8. Drew Brees, Saints

9. Matt Ryan, Falcons

10. Joe Flacco, Ravens

11. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

12. Carson Wentz, Eagles

13. Case Keenum, Broncos

14. Derek Carr, Raiders

15. Eli Manning, Giants

16. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

17. Andrew Luck, Colts

18. Deshaun Watson, Texans

19. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers

20. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

21. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

22. Baker Mayfield, Browns

23. Sam Darnold, Jets

24. Josh Allen, Bills

25. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

26. C.J. Beathard, 49ers

27. Josh Rosen, Cardinals

28. Marcus Mariota, Titans

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

3. Jordan Howard, Bears

4. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

5. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

6. Saquon Barkley, Giants

7. David Johnson, Cardinals

8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

9. Carlos Hyde, Browns

10. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

11. James White, Patriots

12. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

13. Giovani Bernard, Bengals

14. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

15. James Conner, Steelers

16. Dion Lewis, Titans

17. Lamar Miller, Texans

18. Matt Breida, 49ers

19. Bilal Powell, Jets

20. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

21. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

22. Chris Carson, Seahawks

23. Alex Collins, Ravens

24. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

25. LeSean McCoy, Bills

26. Jamaal Williams, Packers

27. Javorius Allen, Ravens

28. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

29. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

30. Marlon Mack, Colts

31-60

31. Sony Michel, Patriots

32. Jalen Richard, Raiders

33. Theo Riddick, Lions

34. Royce Freeman, Broncos

35. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

36. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

37. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

38. Tarik Cohen, Bears

39. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

40. Ito Smith, Falcons

41. Duke Johnson, Browns

42. Chris Ivory, Bills

43. Aaron Jones, Packers

44. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

45. Alfred Morris, 49ers

46. Derrick Henry, Titans

47. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

48. Nyheim Hines, Colts

49. Mark Walton, Bengals

50. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

51. Marcus Murphy, Bills

52. Devontae Booker, Broncos

53. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

54. Frank Gore, Dolphins

55. Corey Grant, Jaguars

56. Josh Adams, Eagles

57. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

58. Doug Martin, Raiders

59. Rod Smith, Cowboys

60. Kenjon Barner, Patriots

60b. Mike Gillislee, Saints

TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS

1-30

1. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

2. Michael Thomas, Saints

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers

4. A.J. Green, Bengals

5. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

6. Julio Jones, Falcons

7. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

8. Jarvis Landry, Browns

9. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

10 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

11. Chris Hogan, Patriots

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

13. Davante Adams, Packers

14. Keenan Allen, Chargers

15. Mike Williams, Chargers

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

17. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

18. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

19. Golden Tate, Lions

20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

21. Will Fuller, Texans

22. Alshon Jeffrey, Eagles

23. Sterling Shepard, Giants

24. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

25. Marvin Jones, Lions

26. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

27. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

28. Allen Robinson, Bears

29. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

30. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

31-60

31. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

32. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

33. Amari Cooper, Raiders

34. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

35. John Brown, Ravens

36. Corey Davis, Titans

37. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

38. Kenny Golladay, Lions

39. Geronimo Allison, Packers

40. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

41. Tyrell Williams, Chargers

42. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

43. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

44. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

45. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

46. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

47. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints

48. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

49. Josh Gordon, Patriots

50. Antonio Callaway, Browns

51. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

52. Allen Hurns, Cowboys

53. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

54. Robby Anderson, Jets

55. Ryan Grant, Colts

56. Danny Amendola, Dolphins

57. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

58. Kevin White, Bears

59. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

60. Jakeem Grant, Dolphins

60b. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

60c. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

60d. John Ross, Bengals

60e. Taywan Taylor, Titans

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Trey Burton, Bears

4. Jared Cook, Raiders

5. Jimmy Graham, Packers

6. Zach Ertz, Eagles

7. Will Dissly, Seahawks

8. Eric Ebron, Colts

9. George Kittle, 49ers

10. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

11. Vance McDonald, Steelers

12. Tyler Eifert, Bengals

13. Austin Hooper, Falcons

14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

15. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

16. Benjamin Watson, Saints

17. Mark Andrews, Ravens

18. Charles Clay, Bills

19. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

20. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

21. David Njoku, Browns

22. Rhett Ellison, Giants

23. Antonio Gates, Chargers

24. Jake Butt, Broncos

25. Ryan Griffin, Texans

26. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

27. Jesse James, Steelers

28. Nick Vannett, Ravens

29. Jonnu Smith, Titans

30. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs

30b. Luke Willson, Lions

30c. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

