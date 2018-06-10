11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final positional rankings for NFL Week 5, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

Here are three links of importance:

a) The NFL's updated injury list.

b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with a weekly reminder that wet footballs still travel well amid warm temperatures.

c) Actives/inactives for the 1 p.m. kickoffs (to come).

BYES: Chicago, Tampa Bay

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2. Cam Newton, Panthers

3. Matt Ryan, Falcons

4. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

5. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

6. Matthew Stafford, Lions

7. Derek Carr, Raiders

8. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

9. Carson Wentz, Eagles

10. Jared Goff, Rams

11. Philip Rivers, Chargers

12. Deshaun Watson, Texans

13. Drew Brees, Saints

14. Alex Smith, Redskins

15. Andy Dalton, Bengals

16. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

18. Joe Flacco, Ravens

19. Marcus Mariota, Titans

20. Eli Manning, Giants

21. Baker Mayfield, Browns

22. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

23. Josh Rosen, Cardinals

24. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

25. C.J. Beathard, 49ers

26. Case Keenum, Broncos

27. Josh Allen, Bills

28. Sam Darnold, Jets

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

3. David Johnson, Cardinals

4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

5. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

7. Alvin Kamara, Saints

8. LeSean McCoy, Bills

9. Chris Thompson, Redskins

10. Saquon Barkley, Giants

11. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

12. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

13. Carlos Hyde, Browns

14. James Conner, Steelers

15. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

16. Dion Lewis, Titans

17. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

18. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

19. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

20. Matt Breida, 49ers

21. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

22. Joe Mixon, Bengals

23. Javorius Allen, Ravens

24. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

25. Mike Davis, Seahawks

26. Bilal Powell, Jets

27. Lamar Miller, Texans

28. Aaron Jones, Packers

29. Mark Ingram, Saints

30. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

31-60

31. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

32. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

33. Mark Walton, Bengals

34. Alex Collins, Ravens

35. Royce Freeman, Broncos

36. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

37. Nick Chubb, Browns

38. Corey Grant, Jaguars

39. Theo Riddick, Lions

40. Duke Johnson, Browns

41. Jalen Richard, Raiders

42. Jamaal Williams, Packers

43. Chris Carson, Seahawks

44. Derrick Henry, Titans

45. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

46. Latavius Murray, Vikings

47. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

48. Chris Ivory, Bills

49. Frank Gore, Dolphins

50. Ty Montgomery, Packers

51. Brandon Wilds, Jaguars

52. Corey Clement/Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

53. Alfred Morris, 49ers

54. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

55. Malcolm Brown, Rams

56. Ito Smith, Falcons

57. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

58. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

59. Devontae Booker, Broncos

60. Doug Martin, Raiders

60b. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins

TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS

1-30

1. Adam Thielen, Vikings

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Keenan Allen, Chargers

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

5. Golden Tate, Lions

6. Antonio Brown, Steelers

7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

8. A.J. Green, Bengals

9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

10. Davante Adams, Packers

11. Michael Thomas, Saints

12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

13. Jarvis Landry, Browns

14. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams

16. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

17. Devin Funchess, Panthers

18. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

19. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders

22. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

23. Geronimo Allison, Packers

24. Cooper Kupp, Rams

25. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

26. Corey Davis, Titans

27. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

28. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

29. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

30. Marvin Jones, Lions

31-60

31. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

32. John Brown, Ravens

33. Kenny Golladay, Lions

34. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

35. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

36. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

37. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

38. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

39. Will Fuller, Texans

40. Sterling Shepard, Giants

41. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

42. Josh Doctson, Redskins

43. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

44. Mike Williams, Chargers

45. Cameron Meredith, Saints

46. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

47. Keke Coutee, Texans

48. Robert Woods, Rams

49. D.J. Moore, Panthers

50. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

51. Willie Snead, Ravens

52. Rashard Higgins, Browns

53. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

54. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

55. Christian Kirk, Cardinals

56. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

57. Antonio Callaway, Browns

58. Torrey Smith, Panthers

59. Martavis Bryant, Raiders

60. Robby Anderson, Jets

60b. Taywan Taylor, Titans

60c. Laquon Treadwell, Vikings

60d. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

60e. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Jared Cook, Raiders

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles

4. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

5. George Kittle, 49ers

6. Jimmy Graham, Packers

7. Austin Hooper, Falcons

8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

9. Jordan Reed, Redskins

10. Vance McDonald, Steelers

11. Tyler Kroft, Bengals

12. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

13. Ian Thomas, Panthers

14. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

15. David Njoku, Browns

16. Hayden Hurst, Ravens

17. Benjamin Watson, Saints

18. Nick Vannett, Ravens

19. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs

20. Antonio Gates, Chargers

21. Will Dissly, Seahawks

22. Charles Clay, Bills

23. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

24. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

25. Jesse James, Steelers

26. Luke Willson, Lions

27. Rhett Ellison, Giants

28. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos

29, Jake Butt, Broncos

30. Mark Andrews, Ravens

