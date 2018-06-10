11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final positional rankings for NFL Week 5, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
Here are three links of importance:
a) The NFL's updated injury list.
b) The weather forecasts for the various markets ... with a weekly reminder that wet footballs still travel well amid warm temperatures.
c) Actives/inactives for the 1 p.m. kickoffs (to come).
BYES: Chicago, Tampa Bay
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
2. Cam Newton, Panthers
3. Matt Ryan, Falcons
4. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
5. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
6. Matthew Stafford, Lions
7. Derek Carr, Raiders
8. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
9. Carson Wentz, Eagles
10. Jared Goff, Rams
11. Philip Rivers, Chargers
12. Deshaun Watson, Texans
13. Drew Brees, Saints
14. Alex Smith, Redskins
15. Andy Dalton, Bengals
16. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
18. Joe Flacco, Ravens
19. Marcus Mariota, Titans
20. Eli Manning, Giants
21. Baker Mayfield, Browns
22. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
23. Josh Rosen, Cardinals
24. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
25. C.J. Beathard, 49ers
26. Case Keenum, Broncos
27. Josh Allen, Bills
28. Sam Darnold, Jets
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
3. David Johnson, Cardinals
4. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
5. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
7. Alvin Kamara, Saints
8. LeSean McCoy, Bills
9. Chris Thompson, Redskins
10. Saquon Barkley, Giants
11. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
12. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
13. Carlos Hyde, Browns
14. James Conner, Steelers
15. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
16. Dion Lewis, Titans
17. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
18. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
19. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
20. Matt Breida, 49ers
21. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
22. Joe Mixon, Bengals
23. Javorius Allen, Ravens
24. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
25. Mike Davis, Seahawks
26. Bilal Powell, Jets
27. Lamar Miller, Texans
28. Aaron Jones, Packers
29. Mark Ingram, Saints
30. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
31-60
31. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
32. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
33. Mark Walton, Bengals
34. Alex Collins, Ravens
35. Royce Freeman, Broncos
36. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
37. Nick Chubb, Browns
38. Corey Grant, Jaguars
39. Theo Riddick, Lions
40. Duke Johnson, Browns
41. Jalen Richard, Raiders
42. Jamaal Williams, Packers
43. Chris Carson, Seahawks
44. Derrick Henry, Titans
45. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
46. Latavius Murray, Vikings
47. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
48. Chris Ivory, Bills
49. Frank Gore, Dolphins
50. Ty Montgomery, Packers
51. Brandon Wilds, Jaguars
52. Corey Clement/Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
53. Alfred Morris, 49ers
54. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
55. Malcolm Brown, Rams
56. Ito Smith, Falcons
57. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
58. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
59. Devontae Booker, Broncos
60. Doug Martin, Raiders
60b. Kalen Ballage, Dolphins
TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS
1-30
1. Adam Thielen, Vikings
2. Julio Jones, Falcons
3. Keenan Allen, Chargers
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
5. Golden Tate, Lions
6. Antonio Brown, Steelers
7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
8. A.J. Green, Bengals
9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
10. Davante Adams, Packers
11. Michael Thomas, Saints
12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
13. Jarvis Landry, Browns
14. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
15. Brandin Cooks, Rams
16. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
17. Devin Funchess, Panthers
18. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
19. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
21. Amari Cooper, Raiders
22. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
23. Geronimo Allison, Packers
24. Cooper Kupp, Rams
25. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
26. Corey Davis, Titans
27. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
28. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
29. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
30. Marvin Jones, Lions
31-60
31. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
32. John Brown, Ravens
33. Kenny Golladay, Lions
34. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
35. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
36. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
37. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
38. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
39. Will Fuller, Texans
40. Sterling Shepard, Giants
41. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
42. Josh Doctson, Redskins
43. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
44. Mike Williams, Chargers
45. Cameron Meredith, Saints
46. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
47. Keke Coutee, Texans
48. Robert Woods, Rams
49. D.J. Moore, Panthers
50. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
51. Willie Snead, Ravens
52. Rashard Higgins, Browns
53. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
54. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
55. Christian Kirk, Cardinals
56. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
57. Antonio Callaway, Browns
58. Torrey Smith, Panthers
59. Martavis Bryant, Raiders
60. Robby Anderson, Jets
60b. Taywan Taylor, Titans
60c. Laquon Treadwell, Vikings
60d. Courtland Sutton, Broncos
60e. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Jared Cook, Raiders
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
4. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
5. George Kittle, 49ers
6. Jimmy Graham, Packers
7. Austin Hooper, Falcons
8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
9. Jordan Reed, Redskins
10. Vance McDonald, Steelers
11. Tyler Kroft, Bengals
12. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
13. Ian Thomas, Panthers
14. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
15. David Njoku, Browns
16. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
17. Benjamin Watson, Saints
18. Nick Vannett, Ravens
19. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs
20. Antonio Gates, Chargers
21. Will Dissly, Seahawks
22. Charles Clay, Bills
23. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
24. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
25. Jesse James, Steelers
26. Luke Willson, Lions
27. Rhett Ellison, Giants
28. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos
29, Jake Butt, Broncos
30. Mark Andrews, Ravens