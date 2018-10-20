11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final positional rankings for NFL Week 7, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

CLEMONS: 15 super-fun facts to digest for NFL Week 7

Here are two vital links as we progress forward:

a) Tracking the NFL weekend weather, including what's going on Across The Pond.

b) The NFL's updated injury report.

BYES: Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Oakland

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Cam Newton, Panthers

3. Jared Goff, Rams

4. Matthew Stafford, Lions

5. Carson Wentz, Eagles

6. Andy Dalton, Bengals

7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

8. Matt Ryan, Falcons

9. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

10. Andrew Luck, Colts

11. Joe Flacco, Ravens

12. Tom Brady, Patriots

13. Baker Mayfield, Browns

14. Eli Manning, Giants

15. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

16. Drew Brees, Saints

17. Philip Rivers, Chargers

18. Deshaun Watson, Texans

19. C.J. Beathard, 49ers

20. Sam Darnold, Jets

21. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

22. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

23. Marcus Mariota, Titans

24. Alex Smith, Redskins

25. Derek Anderson, Bills

26. Brock Osweiler, Dolphins

TOP 50 PPR TAILBACKS

1-25

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants

2. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

3. Todd Gurley, Rams

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

5. LeSean McCoy, Bills

6. Alvin Kamara, Saints

7. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

8. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

9. Joe Mixon, Bengals

10. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

11. Tarik Cohen, Bears

12. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

13. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

14. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

15. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

16. Matt Breida, 49ers

17. Nyheim Hines, Colts

18. Nick Chubb, Browns

19. Mark Ingram, Saints

20. Latavius Murray, Vikings

21. Bilal Powell, Jets

22. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

23. Corey Clement, Eagles

24. Javorius Allen, Ravens

25. Chris Thompson, Redskins

26-50

26. Dion Lewis, Titans

27. Sony Michel, Patriots

28. Theo Riddick Lions

29. Marlon Mack, Colts

30. Frank Gore, Dolphins

31. Jordan Howard, Bears

32. Alex Collins, Ravens

33. James White, Patriots

34. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

35. Lamar Miller, Texans

36. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

37. Ito Smith, Falcons

38. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

39. Derrick Henry, Titans

40. Duke Johnson, Browns

41. Samaje Perine, Redskins

42. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

43. Frank Gore, Dolphins

44. Chris Ivory, Bills

45. Alfred Morris, 49ers

46. Wayne Gallman, Giants

47. Rod Smith, Cowboys

48. Alfred Blue, Texans

49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

50. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

50b. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

50c. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

50d. Jamaal Charles, Jaguars

50e. Mark Walton, Bengals

TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS

1-30

1. Adam Thielen, Vikings

2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

4. Jarvis Landry, Browns

5. Julio Jones, Falcons

6. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

7. Michael Thomas, Saints

8. Brandin Cooks, Rams

9. A.J. Green, Bengals

10. Kenny Golladay, Lions

11. Keenan Allen, Chargers

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

13. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

14. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

15. Julian Edelman, Patriots

16. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

17. Allen Robinson, Bears

18. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

19. Robert Woods, Rams

20. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

21. Golden Tate, Lions

22. Willie Snead, Ravens

23. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

24. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

25. Devin Funchess, Panthers

26. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

27. Corey Davis, Titans

28. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

29. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

31-60

31. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

32. Robby Anderson, Jets

33. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

34. Sterling Shepard, Giants

35. Mike Williams, Chargers

36. Antonio Callaway, Browns

37. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

38. Chester Rogers, Colts

39. Mohamed Sanu/Justin Hardy, Falcons

40. Will Fuller, Texans

41. John Brown, Ravens

42. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

43. Maurice Harris, Redskins

44. Ryan Grant, Colts

45. Marvin Jones, Lions

46. Tyrell Williams, Chargers

47. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

48. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

49. Josh Reynolds, Rams

50. Taylor Gabriel, Bears

51. Cameron Meredith, Saints

52. Damion Ratley, Browns

53. Josh Gordon, Patriots

54. Jermaine Kearse, Jets

55. Zay Jones, Bills

56. Keke Coutee, Texans

57. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints

58. D.J. Moore, Panthers

59. Josh Doctson, Redskins

60. John Ross, Bengals

60b. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

60c. Danny Amendola, Dolphins

60d. Torrey Smith, Panthers

60e. Trent Taylor, 49ers

60f. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

60g. Anthony Miller, Bears

TOP 25 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Trey Burton, Bears

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles

4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

5. David Njoku, Browns

6. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

7. George Kittle, 49ers

8. Eric Ebron, Colts

9. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

10. Evan Engram, Giants

11. Austin Hooper, Falcons

12. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

13. Greg Olsen, Panthers

14. Jordan Reed, Redskins

15. Benjamin Watson, Saints

16. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

17. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

18. Mark Andrews, Ravens

19. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

20. Hayden Hurst, Ravens

21. Charles Clay, Bills

22. Gerald Everett, Rams

23. Mike Gesicki/Nick O'Leary, Dolphins

24. James O'Shaughnessy, Jets

25. Antonio Gates, Chargers

25b. Vernon Davis, Redskins

25c. Niles Paul, Jaguars

25d. Jordan Akins, Texans

