11Alive's Jay Clemons serves up his final positional rankings for NFL Week 7, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
Here are two vital links as we progress forward:
a) Tracking the NFL weekend weather, including what's going on Across The Pond.
b) The NFL's updated injury report.
BYES: Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Oakland
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2. Cam Newton, Panthers
3. Jared Goff, Rams
4. Matthew Stafford, Lions
5. Carson Wentz, Eagles
6. Andy Dalton, Bengals
7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
8. Matt Ryan, Falcons
9. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
10. Andrew Luck, Colts
11. Joe Flacco, Ravens
12. Tom Brady, Patriots
13. Baker Mayfield, Browns
14. Eli Manning, Giants
15. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
16. Drew Brees, Saints
17. Philip Rivers, Chargers
18. Deshaun Watson, Texans
19. C.J. Beathard, 49ers
20. Sam Darnold, Jets
21. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
22. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
23. Marcus Mariota, Titans
24. Alex Smith, Redskins
25. Derek Anderson, Bills
26. Brock Osweiler, Dolphins
TOP 50 PPR TAILBACKS
1-25
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants
2. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
3. Todd Gurley, Rams
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
5. LeSean McCoy, Bills
6. Alvin Kamara, Saints
7. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
8. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
9. Joe Mixon, Bengals
10. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
11. Tarik Cohen, Bears
12. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
13. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
14. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
15. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
16. Matt Breida, 49ers
17. Nyheim Hines, Colts
18. Nick Chubb, Browns
19. Mark Ingram, Saints
20. Latavius Murray, Vikings
21. Bilal Powell, Jets
22. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
23. Corey Clement, Eagles
24. Javorius Allen, Ravens
25. Chris Thompson, Redskins
26-50
26. Dion Lewis, Titans
27. Sony Michel, Patriots
28. Theo Riddick Lions
29. Marlon Mack, Colts
30. Frank Gore, Dolphins
31. Jordan Howard, Bears
32. Alex Collins, Ravens
33. James White, Patriots
34. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
35. Lamar Miller, Texans
36. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
37. Ito Smith, Falcons
38. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
39. Derrick Henry, Titans
40. Duke Johnson, Browns
41. Samaje Perine, Redskins
42. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
44. Chris Ivory, Bills
45. Alfred Morris, 49ers
46. Wayne Gallman, Giants
47. Rod Smith, Cowboys
48. Alfred Blue, Texans
49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
50. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
50b. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
50c. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
50d. Jamaal Charles, Jaguars
50e. Mark Walton, Bengals
TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS
1-30
1. Adam Thielen, Vikings
2. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
3. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
4. Jarvis Landry, Browns
5. Julio Jones, Falcons
6. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
7. Michael Thomas, Saints
8. Brandin Cooks, Rams
9. A.J. Green, Bengals
10. Kenny Golladay, Lions
11. Keenan Allen, Chargers
12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
13. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
14. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
15. Julian Edelman, Patriots
16. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
17. Allen Robinson, Bears
18. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
19. Robert Woods, Rams
20. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
21. Golden Tate, Lions
22. Willie Snead, Ravens
23. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
24. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
25. Devin Funchess, Panthers
26. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
27. Corey Davis, Titans
28. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
29. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
31-60
31. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
32. Robby Anderson, Jets
33. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
34. Sterling Shepard, Giants
35. Mike Williams, Chargers
36. Antonio Callaway, Browns
37. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
38. Chester Rogers, Colts
39. Mohamed Sanu/Justin Hardy, Falcons
40. Will Fuller, Texans
41. John Brown, Ravens
42. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
43. Maurice Harris, Redskins
44. Ryan Grant, Colts
45. Marvin Jones, Lions
46. Tyrell Williams, Chargers
47. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
48. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
49. Josh Reynolds, Rams
50. Taylor Gabriel, Bears
51. Cameron Meredith, Saints
52. Damion Ratley, Browns
53. Josh Gordon, Patriots
54. Jermaine Kearse, Jets
55. Zay Jones, Bills
56. Keke Coutee, Texans
57. Tre'Quan Smith, Saints
58. D.J. Moore, Panthers
59. Josh Doctson, Redskins
60. John Ross, Bengals
60b. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
60c. Danny Amendola, Dolphins
60d. Torrey Smith, Panthers
60e. Trent Taylor, 49ers
60f. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
60g. Anthony Miller, Bears
TOP 25 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Trey Burton, Bears
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
5. David Njoku, Browns
6. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
7. George Kittle, 49ers
8. Eric Ebron, Colts
9. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
10. Evan Engram, Giants
11. Austin Hooper, Falcons
12. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
13. Greg Olsen, Panthers
14. Jordan Reed, Redskins
15. Benjamin Watson, Saints
16. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
17. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
18. Mark Andrews, Ravens
19. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
20. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
21. Charles Clay, Bills
22. Gerald Everett, Rams
23. Mike Gesicki/Nick O'Leary, Dolphins
24. James O'Shaughnessy, Jets
25. Antonio Gates, Chargers
25b. Vernon Davis, Redskins
25c. Niles Paul, Jaguars
25d. Jordan Akins, Texans