With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, it's time for 11Alive Sports to dip into the realm of fantasy football.

Today's listing features the top 35 tight ends for Points Per Reception leagues.

TOP 35 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles

4. Greg Olsen, Panthers

5. Evan Engram, Giants

6. Jimmy Graham, Packers

7. Delanie Walker, Titans

8. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

9. Trey Burton, Bears

10. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

11. George Kittle, 49ers

12. Charles Clay, Bills

13. Jordan Reed, Redskins

14. Tyler Eifert, Bengals

15. Jack Doyle, Colts

16. Benjamin Watson, Saints

17. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

18. Eric Ebron, Colts

19. Luke Willson, Lions

20. David Njoku, Browns

21. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

22. Hayden Hurst, Ravens

23. Austin Hooper, Falcons

24. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

25. Jared Cook, Raiders

26. Vance McDonald, Steelers

27. Rico Gathers, Cowboys

28. Ryan Griffin, Texans

29. Jake Butt, Broncos (intriguing upside)

30. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

31. Gerald Everett, Rams

32. Adam Shaheen, Bears

33. Mark Andrews, Ravens

34. Nick Vannett, Seahawks

35. Darren Fells, Browns

35a. Michael Roberts, Lions

35b. Tyler Kroft, Bengals

BREAKDOWN

1. Here's my favorite stat among tight ends:

Of the six seasons in which Gronkowski logged at least 10 games, he's a perfect 6 for 6 in collecting 1,000 receiving yards and/or double-digit touchdowns. And for those healthy seasons (2010-12, 2014-15, 2017), Gronk owns supreme annual averages of 68.3 catches, 1,008 yards and 11.5 touchdowns.

2. I'm all-in for quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming a fantasy star with the Chiefs, sooner than later.

In that vein, there's no sense in abandoning Travis Kelce as an elite-level talent, even though Alex Smith has relocated to Washington D.C.

In 15 games last season, Kelce led all tight ends in catches (83) and targets (122); and he might have been the leader in receiving yards ... if he had handled the full load of 16 games.

Interesting stat: Of the six highest tallies for receiving yards last year among tight ends, only Delanie Walker played all 16 games.

Of his last 22 regular season outings, Kelce owns rock-solid averages of six catches, 77 yards and 0.4 touchdowns; and during this stretch, the University of Cincinnati product had a healthy catch-to-target rate of 75 percent.

For good measure, in that 22-game span, Kelce collected seven-plus targets 17 times.

3. Ertz could have another breakout years, to the eminently doable tune of 85 catches, 950-plus yards and double-digit touchdowns.

He's the No. 1 passing option for Carson Wentz and Nick Foles. Ertz is also a virtual lock for strong numbers against divisional competition.

Check this out: Of his last nine complete outings versus the NFC East (Cowboys, Giants, Redskins), Ertz averaged seven catches, 76 yards and 0.6 touchdowns ... and this includes two clunkers of two or fewer receptions.

4. I'm not giving up on Jordan Reed just yet. Yes, he hasn't logged a complete campaign of 16 games in five NFL seasons; and yes, his targets have plunged steadily since December 2016.

However, there's something alluring about the newly formed combination of Reed and Alex Smith.

Make no mistake, though, we won't be able to save Reed's fantasy reputation this time next year, if he ends up being an injury-based flop once more.

Here's another thing to consider: Unlike the previous two or three summers, you'll be able to draft a depressed-valued Reed in Round 16 of a 12-team draft ... long after you've selected a more durable option as the starting tight end.

5. Just a quick reminder: For his last campaign with the Saints (2015), Ben Watson notched 74 catches, 110 targets, 825 yards and six touchdowns. As a fantasy backup this year, I'll gladly settle for 75 percent of that production.

6. In his final five games last year, rookie O.J. Howard accounted for three outings of three-plus receptions, four-plus targets and three total touchdowns.

Will this modest finishing kick be enough to supplant Cameron Brate this fall?

Thankfully, it doesn't really matter. The Buccaneers do a great job of implementing two tight ends, thus allowing the offense to flow freely, regardless of down and distance or who's on the field.

Yes, Howard is a physical freak with tremendous upside; but Brate also boasts a two-year average of 52 catches, 626 yards and seven touchdowns.

7. The Giants' Evan Engram may look great on paper (No. 5 ranking), but there are no personal plans to draft him this summer.

Why is that?

Well, based on his 2017 numbers (64 catches, 115 targets, 722 yards, 6 TDs) and physical-marvel upside, I don't see him falling any lower than Round 6 or 7 in PPR drafts; and for me, that's way too high for nearly every tight end—short of The Big Three of Gronkowski, Kelce and Ertz.

Plus, with Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury and rookie Saquon Barkley commandeering the rushing attack, the Giants simply have too many playmaking mouths to feed on offense. As such, I cannot envision Engram posting across-the-board bumps from last year's numbers.

8. Speaking of multiple tight ends, the over/under projection for 'Jack Doyle/Eric Ebron touchdowns' with the Colts stands at 11.5.

Care to bet the over?

Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

