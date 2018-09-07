11Alive Sports offers a dry run of expectations when holding the No. 3 slot in 12-team drafts (PPR scoring), working exclusively off an ESPN.com mock from July 8.

For this 16-round draft, with two tailbacks, two wide receivers and a RB/WR flex as starters, I rolled with the time-tested '4-2-1 strategy' in PPR leagues, calling for four high-end receivers, two targets-friendly tailbacks and either a top-seven quarterback or top-five tight end within the first seven rounds.

Along those lines, was it my intention to take a tight end so high? Not really. But like many things in this world, it's best to let the market dictate your actions. Simply put, ultra-prepared and supremely confident fantasy owners always let good value fall into their laps.

Two quick notes about this mock exercise:

a) Once again, Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston didn't get selected, speaking to the incredible fantasy depth at quarterback.

Even with his three-game suspension to start the season, the former Heisman Trophy winner has an outside shot at 3,600 yards passing and 23 touchdowns.

Todd Gurley's 115.3 red zone points scored alone in 2017 would have been good for RB30 in standard leagues. He scored the most red zone RB points by 31 over Le'Veon Bell. #FantasyFootball https://t.co/JJiGLC2MmC pic.twitter.com/ZU3n74AqEb — FantasyData (@nfldata) July 8, 2018

b) It's the most popular follow-up response on my Twitter feed, upon posting the mock-draft simulations.

The Round 1 picks went in the following order: Todd Gurley, Le'Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, DeAndre Hopkins, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette and Odell Beckham Jr.

ROUND 1 (Pick 3)—MOTIVE: Best playmaker available

Option #1: WR Antonio Brown, Steelers

Option #2: RB David Johnson, Cardinals

Option #3: RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

BREAKDOWN

Honestly, there's no dire need to own the No. 1 or 2 pick in PPR drafts this summer. You can't go wrong with Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley or Antonio Brown as a top-3 selection; as such, might as well wait things out at slots 3-21-27 (first three rounds) ... and avoid the obligation of making back-to-back picks after Round 1.

Regarding the no-brainer selection ...

Since 2013, Brown boasts a five-year average of 116 catches, 1,570 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Steelers.

Putting that statistical absurdity in perspective ... only two receivers in NFL history have posted multiple seasons of 116 or more receptions (Wes Welker, Cris Carter).

ROUND 2 (Pick 22)—MOTIVE: Best playmaker available

Option #1: RB Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Option #2: WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers

Option #3: TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

BREAKDOWN

Frankly, there's no excuse for Freeman falling out of the late teens in PPR leagues.

The Florida State product owns supreme averages of 1,452 total yards and eight touchdowns over the last three seasons. During this prolific span, the Freeman also averaged 54 catches and 70 targets per year.

But it wouldn't be a fantasy draft ... if we didn't capitalize on the stupidity of others. Right?

ROUND 3 (Pick 27)—MOTIVE: Best playmaker available

Option #1: TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Option #2: WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

Option #3: WR Allen Robinson, Bears

BREAKDOWN

In my mind, Gronkowski and Kelce absolutely deserve a look within the first three rounds, relative to tight ends. But the list ends there.

Which brings us to this: I'm all-in for quarterback Patrick Mahomes becoming a fantasy star with the Chiefs, sooner than later. In that vein, there's no sense in abandoning Kelce as an elite-level talent, even though Alex Smith has relocated to Washington D.C.

On the Kelce front:

**In 15 games last season, Kelce led all tight ends in catches (83) and targets (122); and he might have been the leader in receiving yards, with a full workload of 16 outings.

Since 2014, Delanie Walker has finished as TE9, TE5, TE5, and TE7. The only other tight end to finished in the top 10 in each of the last 4 seasons is Travis Kelce. Walker is being drafted as TE8 and 77.5 overall. #FantasyFootball https://t.co/V4DvgeLsnJ pic.twitter.com/D7FCEeTuMg — FantasyData (@nfldata) July 5, 2018

Interesting stat: Of the six highest tallies for receiving yards last year among tight ends, only Delanie Walker played all 16 games.

**Of his last 22 regular season outings, Kelce possesses rock-solid averages of six catches, 77 yards and 0.4 touchdowns; and during this stretch, the University of Cincinnati product had a healthy catch-to-target rate of 75 percent.

**In that 22-game span, Kelce collected seven-plus targets 17 times.

ROUND 4 (Pick 46)—MOTIVE: Best wideout or tailback available

Option #1: WR Jarvis Landry, Browns

Option #2: RB Alex Collins, Ravens

Option #3: RB Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

BREAKDOWN

Landry, the only NFL receiver in history to collect 400 catches over his first four seasons, should do just fine in the Browns offense (led by O-coordinator Todd Haley); and for everyone who thinks he'll struggle mightily in Cleveland, here's something to lament:

During Landry's tenure in Miami, the Dolphins never ranked above 21st in scoring ... and yet, the LSU product found the end zone nine times last year.

The only historical worry: Landry has developed a curious track record of only amassing 100-plus catches in odd-numbered years.

ROUND 5 (Pick 51)—MOTIVE: Best receiver or running back available

Option #1: WR Brandin Cooks, Rams

Option #2: RB Lamar Miller, Texans

Option #3: RB Jay Ajayi, Eagles

BREAKDOWN

Citing two weeks of furious mock drafting, I already know that Jared Goff (my No. 8 quarterback) will be there in the final four rounds.

As such, it would be cool (and easy) to have the Goff-Cooks handcuff, whenever the former draws a fantasy start.

With the Saints and Patriots (2015-17), Cooks enjoyed a stealth three-year average of 76 catches, 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns; and charting last season alone, the Oregon State star amassed nine outings of 80 receiving yards and/or one touchdown.

ROUND 6 (Pick 70)—MOTIVE: Best playmaker available

Option #1: RB Lamar Miller, Texans

Option #2: WR Devin Funchess, Panthers

Option #3: QB Cam Newton, Panthers

BREAKDOWN

Miller (four-year average: 1,280 total yards, 8 TDs) stands firm as my 20th-ranked running back, even if he's not the sexiest playmaker in the bunch. Enough said for Round 6.

ROUND 7 (Pick 75)—MOTIVE: Best quarterback or wideout available

Option #1: WR Devin Funchess, Panthers

Option #2: QB Cam Newton, Panthers

Option #3: QB Deshaun Watson, Texans

ROUND 8 (Pick 94)—MOTIVE: Best running back available

Option #1: RB Jamaal Williams, Packers

Option #2: RB Carlos Hyde, Browns

Option #3: RB Nick Chubb, Browns

BREAKDOWN

Various Web sites have Ty Montgomery or Aaron Jones (two-game suspension to open the season) listed as the Packers' feature back, but I'm not buying it.

In his final eight games as a rookie, Williams coolly averaged 93 total yards and 0.6 touchdowns; and during this span, the BYU product collected at least five targets four times.

ROUND 9 (Pick 99)—MOTIVE: Best quarterback available

Option #1: QB Matthew Stafford, Lions

Option #2: QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings

Option #3: QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

BREAKDOWN

The fantasy perception of Stafford has curiously changed over the years. Yes, he might not be the next Dan Marino ... but at the very least, he's the modern-day version of Jim Kelly or Warren Moon.

No shame in that.

I'd easily accept a Kelly or Moon-like starter on my fantasy squad. Stafford boasts seven consecutive campaigns of 4,000 yards passing; and during that stretch, the UGA product averaged 4,564 yards passing and 30 touchdowns.

Also, when charting his final 11 games last year, Stafford stealthily averaged 303 yards passing and two TDs.

ROUND 10 (Pick 118)—MOTIVE: Best tailback or wide receiver available

Option #1: RB James White, Patriots

Option #2: WR Sterling Shepard, Giants

Option #3: RB Devontae Booker, Broncos

BREAKDOWN

I passed on Shepard here, out of necessity for a fourth running back.

Regarding the choice, yes, Sony Michel has amazing upside with the Patriots; but he's still a rookie, and I'm tantalized by White's two-year averages of 58 catches, 79 targets and 490 receiving yards.

Plus, White still has the capacity to carry a PPR squad on his back for a Sunday or two per year. But it's up to the fantasy owner to guess when that'll occur.

The positives for Shepard:

Even with last year's offensive debacle (only 59 catches/2 TDs), the Oklahoma product still produced three elite-level outings for the Giants—seven catches, 133 yards, one TD vs. Philly (Week 3), 11 catches, 142 yards at San Francisco (Week 10) and 11 catches, 139 yards and one TD at Philly (Week 16).

ROUND 11 (Pick 123)—MOTIVE: Best playmaker available

Option #1: WR Kenny Golladay, Lions

Option #2: QB Jared Goff, Rams

BREAKDOWN

Golladay should be a popular Year 2 breakout candidate for August, factoring in his quarterback (Stafford), his established offensive coordinator (Jim Bob Cooter) and the first and last impressions from a so-so rookie campaign:

Week 1 vs. Cardinals—4 catches, 69 yards, 2 TDs

Week 17 vs. Packers—2 catches, 80 yards, 1 TDs

ROUND 12 (Pick 142)—MOTIVE: Best defense/special teams

Option #1: D/ST Philadelphia Eagles

Option #2: D/ST Los Angeles Rams

Option #3: D/ST Minnesota Vikings

ROUND 13 (Pick 147)—MOTIVE: Best quarterback or wideout available

Option #1: QB Jared Goff, Rams

Option #2: QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Option #3: WR Mike Williams, Chargers

BREAKDOWN

There's no excuse for Goff (3,804 yards passing, 29 total TDs in Year 2) being available at the 147th pick.

He's my No. 8 quarterback, ahead of Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan and Drew Brees.

In Year 2 with the Rams (first season under Sean McVay), Goff accounted for 300 total yards and/or three touchdowns seven different times.

Jared Goff or Jimmy Garoppolo?



Which NFC West QB will have a better fantasy football season?



📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/9RCy6sCStp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 12, 2018

ROUND 14 (Pick 166)—MOTIVE: Best kicker available

Option #1: PK Justin Tucker, Ravens

Option #2: PK Greg Zuerlein, Rams

Option #3: PK Harrison Butker, Chiefs

ROUND 15 (Pick 171)—MOTIVE: Best remaining tight end with upside

Option #1: TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

Option #2: TE O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

ROUND 16 (Pick 190)—MOTIVE: Best playmaker available

Option #1: WR Keelan Cole, Jaguars

Option #2: WR Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

BREAKDOWN

Rule of thumb: For PPR leagues that only require two tailback starters, fantasy owners should never feel compelled to grab a fifth running back in the final rounds.

There's likely greater value in riding six wideouts during September ... unless you're rostering injured or suspended tailbacks at that point.

Back to the pick ...

I could go either way with Cole or Godwin. It all depends on my mood (and personnel) for each particular draft.

For Weeks 13-16 last year, the unknown Cole produced four straight excellent efforts, averaging five catches, seven targets, 111 yards and 0.8 touchdowns during this prolific span.

Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

© 2018 WXIA