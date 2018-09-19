11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 3, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, long before the 1 p.m. kickoffs.
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
3. Matthew Stafford, Lions
4. Drew Brees, Saints
5. Deshaun Watson, Texans
6. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
7. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
8. Matt Ryan, Falcons
9. Cam Newton, Panthers
10. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
11. Jared Goff, Rams
12. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
13. Andrew Luck, Colts
14. Tom Brady, Patriots
15. Alex Smith, Redskins
16. Philip Rivers, Chargers
17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
18. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
19. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
20. Andy Dalton, Bengals
21. Carson Wentz, Eagles
22. Joe Flacco, Ravens
23. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
24. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
25. Tyrod Taylor, Browns
26. Eli Manning, Giants
27. Case Keenum, Broncos
28. Sam Darnold, Jets
29. Derek Carr, Raiders
30. Sam Bradford, Cardinals
31. Marcus Mariota, Titans
32. Josh Allen, Bills
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Alvin Kamara, Saints
3. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
5. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
6. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
7. James Conner, Steelers
8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
9. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
10. Jordan Howard, Bears
11. Chris Thompson, Redskins
12. Saquon Barkley, Giants
13. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
14. James White, Patriots
15. Matt Breida, 49ers
16. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
17. Lamar Miller, Texans
18. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
19. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
20. Carlos Hyde, Browns
21. David Johnson, Cardinals
22. Dion Lewis, Titans
23. Bilal Powell, Jets
24. Chris Carson, Seahawks
25. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
26. Gio Bernard, Bengals
27. Alex Collins, Ravens
28. Jamaal Williams, Packers
29. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
30. Derrick Henry, Titans
31-60
31. Javorius Allen, Ravens
32. Marlon Mack, Colts
33. LeSean McCoy, Bills
34. Corey Clement, Eagles
35. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
36. Rex Burkhead, Patriots
37. Latavius Murray, Vikings
38. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
39. Theo Riddick, Lions
40. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
41. Duke Johnson, Browns
42. Nyheim Hines, Colts
43. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
44. Marcus Murphy, Bills
45. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
46. Royce Freeman, Broncos
47. Tarik Cohen, Bears
48. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers
49. Jalen Richard, Raiders
50. Devontae Booker, Broncos
51. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
52. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
53. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
54. Alfred Morris, 49ers
55. Chris Ivory, Bills
56. Sony Michel, Patriots
57. Frank Gore, Dolphins
58. Ito Smith, Falcons
59. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
60. Mark Walton, Bengals
60b. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
60c. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
60d. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
60e. Corey Grant, Jaguars
60f. Nick Chubb, Browns
60g. Doug Martin, Raiders
TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS
1-30
1. Antonio Brown, Steelers
2. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
3. Michael Thomas, Saints
4. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
5. Julio Jones, Falcons
6. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
7. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
8. Marvin Jones, Lions
9. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
10. Keenan Allen, Chargers
11. A.J. Green, Bengals
12. Davante Adams, Packers
13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
14. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
15. Brandin Cooks, Rams
16. Amari Cooper, Raiders
17. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
18. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
19. Jarvis Landry, Browns
20. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
21. Allen Robinson, Bears
22. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
23. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
24. Devin Funchess, Panthers
25. Golden Tate, Lions
26. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
27. Adam Thielen, Vikings
28. Will Fuller, Texans
29. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
30. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
30b. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (uncertain status for Week 3)
31-60
31. Corey Davis, Titans
32. Paul Richardson, Redskins
33. Chris Hogan, Patriots
34. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
35. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
36. Randall Cobb, Packers
37. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
38. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
39. Kenny Golladay, Lions
40. Robert Woods, Rams
41. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
42. John Brown, Ravens
43. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
44. Mike Williams, Chargers
45. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
46. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
48. Sterling Shepard, Giants
49. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
50. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
51. Geronimo Allison, Packers
52. Ryan Grant, Colts
53. Robby Anderson, Jets
54. Josh Doctson, Redskins
55. Cooper Kupp, Rams
56. Terrelle Pryor, Jets
57. DeVante Parker, Dolphins
58. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
59. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
60. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints
60b. Antonio Callaway, Browns
60c. D.J. Moore, Panthers
60d. Anthony Miller, Bears
60e. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks
60f. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
60g. Torrey Smith, Panthers
60h. John Ross, Bengals
60i. Zay Jones, Bills
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3. Zach Ertz, Eagles
4. Jared Cook, Raiders
5. Evan Engram, Giants
6. George Kittle, 49ers
7. Will Dissly, Seahawks
8. Jack Doyle, Colts
9. Jimmy Graham, Packers
10. Vance McDonald, Steelers
11. Jordan Reed, Redskins
12. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
13. Ian Thomas, Panthers
14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
15. Trey Burton, Bears
16. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
17. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
18. Jesse James, Steelers
19. Tyler Eifert, Bengals
20. Charles Clay, Bills
21. David Njoku, Browns
22. Benjamin Watson, Saints
23. Austin Hooper, Falcons
24. Eric Ebron, Colts
25. Jonnu Smith, Titans
26. Ryan Griffin, Texans
27. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
28. Tyler Higbee, Rams
29. Jake Butt, Broncos
30. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
30b. Nick Vannett, Seahawks
30c. Josh Perkins, Eagles
30d. Nick Boyle, Ravens