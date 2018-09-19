11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 3, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, long before the 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

3. Matthew Stafford, Lions

4. Drew Brees, Saints

5. Deshaun Watson, Texans

6. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

7. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers

8. Matt Ryan, Falcons

9. Cam Newton, Panthers

10. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

11. Jared Goff, Rams

12. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

13. Andrew Luck, Colts

14. Tom Brady, Patriots

15. Alex Smith, Redskins

16. Philip Rivers, Chargers

17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

18. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

19. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

20. Andy Dalton, Bengals

21. Carson Wentz, Eagles

22. Joe Flacco, Ravens

23. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

24. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

25. Tyrod Taylor, Browns

26. Eli Manning, Giants

27. Case Keenum, Broncos

28. Sam Darnold, Jets

29. Derek Carr, Raiders

30. Sam Bradford, Cardinals

31. Marcus Mariota, Titans

32. Josh Allen, Bills

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints

3. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

5. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

6. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

7. James Conner, Steelers

8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

9. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

10. Jordan Howard, Bears

11. Chris Thompson, Redskins

12. Saquon Barkley, Giants

13. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

14. James White, Patriots

15. Matt Breida, 49ers

16. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

17. Lamar Miller, Texans

18. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

19. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

20. Carlos Hyde, Browns

21. David Johnson, Cardinals

22. Dion Lewis, Titans

23. Bilal Powell, Jets

24. Chris Carson, Seahawks

25. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

26. Gio Bernard, Bengals

27. Alex Collins, Ravens

28. Jamaal Williams, Packers

29. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

30. Derrick Henry, Titans

31-60

31. Javorius Allen, Ravens

32. Marlon Mack, Colts

33. LeSean McCoy, Bills

34. Corey Clement, Eagles

35. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

36. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

37. Latavius Murray, Vikings

38. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

39. Theo Riddick, Lions

40. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

41. Duke Johnson, Browns

42. Nyheim Hines, Colts

43. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

44. Marcus Murphy, Bills

45. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

46. Royce Freeman, Broncos

47. Tarik Cohen, Bears

48. Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers

49. Jalen Richard, Raiders

50. Devontae Booker, Broncos

51. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

52. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

53. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

54. Alfred Morris, 49ers

55. Chris Ivory, Bills

56. Sony Michel, Patriots

57. Frank Gore, Dolphins

58. Ito Smith, Falcons

59. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

60. Mark Walton, Bengals

60b. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

60c. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

60d. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

60e. Corey Grant, Jaguars

60f. Nick Chubb, Browns

60g. Doug Martin, Raiders

TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS

1-30

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

3. Michael Thomas, Saints

4. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

5. Julio Jones, Falcons

6. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

7. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

8. Marvin Jones, Lions

9. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

10. Keenan Allen, Chargers

11. A.J. Green, Bengals

12. Davante Adams, Packers

13. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

14. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams

16. Amari Cooper, Raiders

17. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

18. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

19. Jarvis Landry, Browns

20. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

21. Allen Robinson, Bears

22. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

23. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

24. Devin Funchess, Panthers

25. Golden Tate, Lions

26. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

27. Adam Thielen, Vikings

28. Will Fuller, Texans

29. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

30. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

30b. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles (uncertain status for Week 3)

31-60

31. Corey Davis, Titans

32. Paul Richardson, Redskins

33. Chris Hogan, Patriots

34. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

35. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

36. Randall Cobb, Packers

37. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

38. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

39. Kenny Golladay, Lions

40. Robert Woods, Rams

41. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

42. John Brown, Ravens

43. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

44. Mike Williams, Chargers

45. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

46. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

48. Sterling Shepard, Giants

49. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

50. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

51. Geronimo Allison, Packers

52. Ryan Grant, Colts

53. Robby Anderson, Jets

54. Josh Doctson, Redskins

55. Cooper Kupp, Rams

56. Terrelle Pryor, Jets

57. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

58. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

59. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

60. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints

60b. Antonio Callaway, Browns

60c. D.J. Moore, Panthers

60d. Anthony Miller, Bears

60e. Brandon Marshall, Seahawks

60f. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

60g. Torrey Smith, Panthers

60h. John Ross, Bengals

60i. Zay Jones, Bills

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Zach Ertz, Eagles

4. Jared Cook, Raiders

5. Evan Engram, Giants

6. George Kittle, 49ers

7. Will Dissly, Seahawks

8. Jack Doyle, Colts

9. Jimmy Graham, Packers

10. Vance McDonald, Steelers

11. Jordan Reed, Redskins

12. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

13. Ian Thomas, Panthers

14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

15. Trey Burton, Bears

16. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

17. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

18. Jesse James, Steelers

19. Tyler Eifert, Bengals

20. Charles Clay, Bills

21. David Njoku, Browns

22. Benjamin Watson, Saints

23. Austin Hooper, Falcons

24. Eric Ebron, Colts

25. Jonnu Smith, Titans

26. Ryan Griffin, Texans

27. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

28. Tyler Higbee, Rams

29. Jake Butt, Broncos

30. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

30b. Nick Vannett, Seahawks

30c. Josh Perkins, Eagles

30d. Nick Boyle, Ravens

© 2018 WXIA