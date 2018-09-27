11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 4, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, long before the 1 p.m. kickoffs.

BYES: Washington, Carolina

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Philip Rivers, Chargers

3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

4. Matthew Stafford, Lions

5. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

6. Andy Dalton, Bengals

7. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

8. Drew Brees, Saints

9. Matt Ryan, Falcons

10. Joe Flacco, Ravens

11. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

12. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

13. Eli Manning, Giants

14. Case Keenum, Broncos

15. Derek Carr, Raiders

16. Carson Wentz, Eagles

17. Andrew Luck, Colts

18. Deshaun Watson, Texans

19. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers

21. Jared Goff, Rams

22. Baker Mayfield, Browns

23. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

24. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

25. Sam Darnold, Jets

26. Josh Allen, Bills

27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

28. C.J. Beathard, 49ers

29. Josh Rosen, Cardinals

30. Marcus Mariota, Titans

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Alvin Kamara, Saints

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

3. Jordan Howard, Bears

4. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

5. Todd Gurley, Rams

6. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

8. David Johnson, Cardinals

9. Saquon Barkley, Giants

10. Matt Breida, 49ers

11. Bilal Powell, Jets

12. Carlos Hyde, Browns

13. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

14. James White, Patriots

15. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

16. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

17. Giovani Bernard, Bengals

18. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

19. James Conner, Steelers

20. Dion Lewis, Titans

21. Lamar Miller, Texans

22. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

23. Chris Carson, Seahawks

24. Alex Collins, Ravens

25. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

26. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

27. LeSean McCoy, Bills

28. Royce Freeman, Broncos

29. Jamaal Williams, Packers

30. Theo Riddick, Lions

31-60

31. Marlon Mack, Colts

32. Sony Michel, Patriots

33. Jalen Richard, Raiders

34. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

35. Javorius Allen, Ravens

36. Corey Clement, Eagles

37. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

38. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

39. Tarik Cohen, Bears

40. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

41. Ito Smith/Devonta Freeman, Falcons

42. Duke Johnson, Browns

43. Chris Ivory, Bills

44. Aaron Jones, Packers

45. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

46. Alfred Morris, 49ers

47. Latavius Murray, Vikings

48. Derrick Henry, Titans

49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

50. Nyheim Hines, Colts

51. Mark Walton, Bengals

52. Spencer Ware, Chiefs

53. Malcolm Brown, Rams

54. Marcus Murphy, Bills

55. Devontae Booker, Broncos

56. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

57. Darren Sproles, Eagles

58. Corey Grant, Jaguars

59. Wayne Gallman, Giants

60. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS

1-30

1. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

2. Michael Thomas, Saints

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers

4. A.J. Green, Bengals

5. Keenan Allen, Chargers

6. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

7. Julio Jones, Falcons

8. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

9. Jarvis Landry, Browns

10. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

11. Adam Thielen, Vikings

12. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

13. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

14. Golden Tate, Lions

15. Chris Hogan, Patriots

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

17. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

18. Brandin Cooks, Rams

19. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

20. Davante Adams, Packers

21. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

22. Will Fuller, Texans

23. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

24. Sterling Shepard, Giants

25. Marvin Jones, Lions

26. Mike Williams, Chargers

27. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

28. Marvin Jones, Lions

29. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

30. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

30b. Alshon Jeffrey, Eagles

31-60

31. Allen Robinson, Bears

32. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

33. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

34. Amari Cooper, Raiders

35. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

36. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

37. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

38. Robert Woods, Rams

39. John Brown, Ravens

40. Corey Davis, Titans

41. Doug Baldwin/Brandon Marshall, Seahawks

42. Kenny Golladay, Lions

43. Randall Cobb, Packers

44. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

45. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

46. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

48. DeVante Parker, Dolphins

49. Josh Gordon, Patriots

50. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints

51. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

52. Geronimo Allison, Packers

53. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

54. Cooper Kupp, Rams

55. Antonio Callaway, Browns

56. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

57. Allen Hurns, Cowboys

58. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

59. Robby Anderson, Jets

60. Ryan Grant, Colts

60b. Danny Amendola, Dolphins

60c. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

60d. Anthony Miller, Bears

60e. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

60f. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

60g. John Ross, Bengals

60h. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

60i. Laquon Treadwell, Vikings

60j. Taywan Taylor, Titans

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

3. Trey Burton, Bears

4. Jared Cook, Raiders

5. Zach Ertz, Eagles

6. Will Dissly, Seahawks

7. Jimmy Graham, Packers

8. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

9. Eric Ebron, Colts

10. George Kittle, 49ers

11. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers

12. Tyler Eifert, Bengals

13. Austin Hooper, Falcons

14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

15. Vance McDonald, Steelers

16. Jack Doyle, Colts

17. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

18. Benjamin Watson, Saints

19. Mark Andrews, Ravens

20. Charles Clay, Bills

21. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

22. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

23. David Njoku, Browns

24. Rhett Ellison, Giants

25. Antonio Gates, Chargers

26. Jake Butt, Broncos

27. Ryan Griffin, Texans

28. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

29. Jesse James, Steelers

30. Nick Vannett, Ravens

30b. Jonnu Smith, Titans

30c. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs

30d. Tyler Higbee, Rams

30e. Luke Willson, Lions

30f. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

© 2018 WXIA