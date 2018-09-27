11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 4, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, long before the 1 p.m. kickoffs.
BYES: Washington, Carolina
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Tom Brady, Patriots
2. Philip Rivers, Chargers
3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
4. Matthew Stafford, Lions
5. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
6. Andy Dalton, Bengals
7. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
8. Drew Brees, Saints
9. Matt Ryan, Falcons
10. Joe Flacco, Ravens
11. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
12. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
13. Eli Manning, Giants
14. Case Keenum, Broncos
15. Derek Carr, Raiders
16. Carson Wentz, Eagles
17. Andrew Luck, Colts
18. Deshaun Watson, Texans
19. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
20. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers
21. Jared Goff, Rams
22. Baker Mayfield, Browns
23. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
24. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
25. Sam Darnold, Jets
26. Josh Allen, Bills
27. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
28. C.J. Beathard, 49ers
29. Josh Rosen, Cardinals
30. Marcus Mariota, Titans
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Alvin Kamara, Saints
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
3. Jordan Howard, Bears
4. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
5. Todd Gurley, Rams
6. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
7. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
8. David Johnson, Cardinals
9. Saquon Barkley, Giants
10. Matt Breida, 49ers
11. Bilal Powell, Jets
12. Carlos Hyde, Browns
13. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
14. James White, Patriots
15. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
16. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
17. Giovani Bernard, Bengals
18. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
19. James Conner, Steelers
20. Dion Lewis, Titans
21. Lamar Miller, Texans
22. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
23. Chris Carson, Seahawks
24. Alex Collins, Ravens
25. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
26. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
27. LeSean McCoy, Bills
28. Royce Freeman, Broncos
29. Jamaal Williams, Packers
30. Theo Riddick, Lions
31-60
31. Marlon Mack, Colts
32. Sony Michel, Patriots
33. Jalen Richard, Raiders
34. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
35. Javorius Allen, Ravens
36. Corey Clement, Eagles
37. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
38. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
39. Tarik Cohen, Bears
40. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
41. Ito Smith/Devonta Freeman, Falcons
42. Duke Johnson, Browns
43. Chris Ivory, Bills
44. Aaron Jones, Packers
45. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
46. Alfred Morris, 49ers
47. Latavius Murray, Vikings
48. Derrick Henry, Titans
49. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
50. Nyheim Hines, Colts
51. Mark Walton, Bengals
52. Spencer Ware, Chiefs
53. Malcolm Brown, Rams
54. Marcus Murphy, Bills
55. Devontae Booker, Broncos
56. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
57. Darren Sproles, Eagles
58. Corey Grant, Jaguars
59. Wayne Gallman, Giants
60. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
TOP 60 PPR WIDEOUTS
1-30
1. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
2. Michael Thomas, Saints
3. Antonio Brown, Steelers
4. A.J. Green, Bengals
5. Keenan Allen, Chargers
6. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
7. Julio Jones, Falcons
8. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
9. Jarvis Landry, Browns
10. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
11. Adam Thielen, Vikings
12. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
13. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
14. Golden Tate, Lions
15. Chris Hogan, Patriots
16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
17. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
18. Brandin Cooks, Rams
19. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
20. Davante Adams, Packers
21. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
22. Will Fuller, Texans
23. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
24. Sterling Shepard, Giants
25. Marvin Jones, Lions
26. Mike Williams, Chargers
27. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
28. Marvin Jones, Lions
29. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
30. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
30b. Alshon Jeffrey, Eagles
31-60
31. Allen Robinson, Bears
32. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
33. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
34. Amari Cooper, Raiders
35. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
36. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
37. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
38. Robert Woods, Rams
39. John Brown, Ravens
40. Corey Davis, Titans
41. Doug Baldwin/Brandon Marshall, Seahawks
42. Kenny Golladay, Lions
43. Randall Cobb, Packers
44. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
45. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
46. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
47. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
48. DeVante Parker, Dolphins
49. Josh Gordon, Patriots
50. Ted Ginn Jr., Saints
51. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
52. Geronimo Allison, Packers
53. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
54. Cooper Kupp, Rams
55. Antonio Callaway, Browns
56. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
57. Allen Hurns, Cowboys
58. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
59. Robby Anderson, Jets
60. Ryan Grant, Colts
60b. Danny Amendola, Dolphins
60c. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
60d. Anthony Miller, Bears
60e. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
60f. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
60g. John Ross, Bengals
60h. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
60i. Laquon Treadwell, Vikings
60j. Taywan Taylor, Titans
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
2. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
3. Trey Burton, Bears
4. Jared Cook, Raiders
5. Zach Ertz, Eagles
6. Will Dissly, Seahawks
7. Jimmy Graham, Packers
8. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
9. Eric Ebron, Colts
10. George Kittle, 49ers
11. O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
12. Tyler Eifert, Bengals
13. Austin Hooper, Falcons
14. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
15. Vance McDonald, Steelers
16. Jack Doyle, Colts
17. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
18. Benjamin Watson, Saints
19. Mark Andrews, Ravens
20. Charles Clay, Bills
21. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
22. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
23. David Njoku, Browns
24. Rhett Ellison, Giants
25. Antonio Gates, Chargers
26. Jake Butt, Broncos
27. Ryan Griffin, Texans
28. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
29. Jesse James, Steelers
30. Nick Vannett, Ravens
30b. Jonnu Smith, Titans
30c. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs
30d. Tyler Higbee, Rams
30e. Luke Willson, Lions
30f. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins