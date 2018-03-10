11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 5, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, prior to the 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

BYES: Chicago, Tampa Bay

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

2. Cam Newton, Panthers

3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

4. Matt Ryan, Falcons

5. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

6. Tom Brady, Patriots

7. Matthew Stafford, Lions

8. Derek Carr, Raiders

9. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

10. Carson Wentz, Eagles

11. Jared Goff, Rams

12. Deshaun Watson, Texans

13. Drew Brees, Saints

14. Philip Rivers, Chargers

15. Andy Dalton, Bengals

16. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

18. Andrew Luck, Colts

19. Alex Smith, Redskins

20. Joe Flacco, Ravens

21. Marcus Mariota, Titans

22. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

23. Eli Manning, Giants

24. Baker Mayfield, Browns

25. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

26. C.J. Beathard, 49ers

27. Case Keenum, Broncos

28. Josh Allen, Bills

29. Josh Rosen, Cardinals

30. Sam Darnold, Jets

TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS

1-30

1. Todd Gurley, Rams

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

3. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

4. Alvin Kamara, Saints

5. David Johnson, Cardinals

6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

7. Chris Thompson, Redskins

8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

9. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

10. Saquon Barkley, Giants

11. Sony Michel, Patriots

12. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

13. Carlos Hyde, Browns

14. James Conner, Steelers

15. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

16. Dion Lewis, Titans

17. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

18. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

19. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

20. James White, Patriots

21. Matt Breida, 49ers

22. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

23. Javorius Allen, Ravens

24. Mike Davis, Seahawks

25. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

26. Bilal Powell, Jets

27. Joe Mixon, Bengals

28. Nyheim Hines, Colts

29. Lamar Miller, Texans

30. LeSean McCoy, Bills

30b. Aaron Jones, Packers

31-60

31. Mark Ingram, Saints

32. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

33. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

34. Gio Bernard, Bengals

35. Alex Collins, Ravens

36. Royce Freeman, Broncos

37. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

38. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

39. Nick Chubb, Browns

40. Chris Ivory, Bills

41. Corey Grant, Jaguars

42. Theo Riddick, Lions

43. Duke Johnson, Browns

44. Jalen Richard, Raiders

45. Jamaal Williams, Packers

46. Chris Carson, Seahawks

47. Marlon Mack, Colts

48. Derrick Henry, Titans

49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

50. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

51. Frank Gore, Dolphins

52. Ty Montgomery, Packers

53. Corey Clement, Eagles

54. Alfred Morris, 49ers

55. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals

56. Malcolm Brown, Rams

57. Ito Smith, Falcons

58. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

59. Jordan Wilkins, Colts

60. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

60b. Devontae Booker, Broncos

60c. Ito Smith, Falcons

60d. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

60e. Doug Martin, Raiders

TOP 70 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS

1-30

1. Adam Thielen, Vikings

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Keenan Allen, Chargers

4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

5. Golden Tate, Lions

6. Antonio Brown, Steelers

7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

8. A.J. Green, Bengals

9. Alshon Jeffrey, Eagles

10. Davante Adams, Packers

11. Michael Thomas, Saints

12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

13. Jarvis Landry, Browns

14. Devin Funchess, Panthers

15. Brandin Cooks, Rams

16. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

17. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

18. Julian Edelman, Patriots

19. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

21. Amari Cooper, Raiders

22. Calvin Ridley, Falcons

23. Geronimo Allison, Packers

24. Cooper Kupp, Rams

25. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

26. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

27. Corey Davis, Titans

28. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

29. Marvin Jones, Lions

30. Ryan Grant, Colts

31-70

31. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

32. Keke Coutee, Texans

33. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

34. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

35. Quincy Enunwa, Jets

36. John Brown, Ravens

37. Chris Hogan, Patriots

38. Jordy Nelson, Raiders

39. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

40. Kenny Golladay, Lions

41. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

42. Mike Williams, Chargers

43. Cameron Meredith, Saints

44. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

45. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

46. Sterling Shepard, Giants

47. Will Fuller, Texans

48. Josh Doctson, Redskins

49. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

50. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

51. Willie Snead, Ravens

52. Rashard Higgins, Browns

53. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots

54. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

55. Chester Rogers, Colts

56. Robert Woods, Rams

57. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

58. Josh Gordon, Patriots

59. Christian Kirk, Cardinals

60. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

61. D.J. Moore, Panthers

62. Antonio Callaway, Browns

63. Torrey Smith, Panthers

64. Martavis Bryant, Raiders

65. Robby Anderson, Jets

66. Taywan Taylor, Titans

67. Laquon Treadwell, Vikings

68. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

69. Zach Pascal, Colts

70. Michael Gallup, Cowboys

TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Jared Cook, Raiders

4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

5. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

6. George Kittle, 49ers

7. Austin Hooper, Falcons

8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

9. Jordan Reed, Redskins

10. Vance McDonald, Steelers

11. Eric Ebron, Colts

12. Jimmy Graham, Packers

13. Ian Thomas, Panthers

14. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

15. Tyler Kroft, Bengals

16. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

17. David Njoku, Browns

18. Hayden Hurst, Ravens

19. Benjamin Watson, Saints

20. Nick Vannett, Ravens

21. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs

22. Antonio Gates, Chargers

23. Will Dissly, Seahawks

24. Charles Clay, Bills

25. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

26. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

27. Jesse James, Steelers

28. Luke Willson, Lions

29. Rhett Ellison, Giants

30. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos

30b, Jake Butt, Broncos

30c. Mark Andrews, Ravens

