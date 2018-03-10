11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 5, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, prior to the 1 p.m. kickoffs.
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
BYES: Chicago, Tampa Bay
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
2. Cam Newton, Panthers
3. Aaron Rodgers, Packers
4. Matt Ryan, Falcons
5. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
6. Tom Brady, Patriots
7. Matthew Stafford, Lions
8. Derek Carr, Raiders
9. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
10. Carson Wentz, Eagles
11. Jared Goff, Rams
12. Deshaun Watson, Texans
13. Drew Brees, Saints
14. Philip Rivers, Chargers
15. Andy Dalton, Bengals
16. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
17. Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
18. Andrew Luck, Colts
19. Alex Smith, Redskins
20. Joe Flacco, Ravens
21. Marcus Mariota, Titans
22. Russell Wilson, Seahawks
23. Eli Manning, Giants
24. Baker Mayfield, Browns
25. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
26. C.J. Beathard, 49ers
27. Case Keenum, Broncos
28. Josh Allen, Bills
29. Josh Rosen, Cardinals
30. Sam Darnold, Jets
TOP 60 PPR TAILBACKS
1-30
1. Todd Gurley, Rams
2. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
3. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
4. Alvin Kamara, Saints
5. David Johnson, Cardinals
6. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
7. Chris Thompson, Redskins
8. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
9. Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
10. Saquon Barkley, Giants
11. Sony Michel, Patriots
12. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
13. Carlos Hyde, Browns
14. James Conner, Steelers
15. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
16. Dion Lewis, Titans
17. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
18. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
19. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
20. James White, Patriots
21. Matt Breida, 49ers
22. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
23. Javorius Allen, Ravens
24. Mike Davis, Seahawks
25. Jay Ajayi, Eagles
26. Bilal Powell, Jets
27. Joe Mixon, Bengals
28. Nyheim Hines, Colts
29. Lamar Miller, Texans
30. LeSean McCoy, Bills
30b. Aaron Jones, Packers
31-60
31. Mark Ingram, Saints
32. Devonta Freeman, Falcons
33. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
34. Gio Bernard, Bengals
35. Alex Collins, Ravens
36. Royce Freeman, Broncos
37. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
38. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
39. Nick Chubb, Browns
40. Chris Ivory, Bills
41. Corey Grant, Jaguars
42. Theo Riddick, Lions
43. Duke Johnson, Browns
44. Jalen Richard, Raiders
45. Jamaal Williams, Packers
46. Chris Carson, Seahawks
47. Marlon Mack, Colts
48. Derrick Henry, Titans
49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
50. Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
51. Frank Gore, Dolphins
52. Ty Montgomery, Packers
53. Corey Clement, Eagles
54. Alfred Morris, 49ers
55. Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
56. Malcolm Brown, Rams
57. Ito Smith, Falcons
58. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
59. Jordan Wilkins, Colts
60. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
60b. Devontae Booker, Broncos
60c. Ito Smith, Falcons
60d. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
60e. Doug Martin, Raiders
TOP 70 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS
1-30
1. Adam Thielen, Vikings
2. Julio Jones, Falcons
3. Keenan Allen, Chargers
4. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
5. Golden Tate, Lions
6. Antonio Brown, Steelers
7. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
8. A.J. Green, Bengals
9. Alshon Jeffrey, Eagles
10. Davante Adams, Packers
11. Michael Thomas, Saints
12. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
13. Jarvis Landry, Browns
14. Devin Funchess, Panthers
15. Brandin Cooks, Rams
16. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
17. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
18. Julian Edelman, Patriots
19. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
20. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
21. Amari Cooper, Raiders
22. Calvin Ridley, Falcons
23. Geronimo Allison, Packers
24. Cooper Kupp, Rams
25. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
26. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
27. Corey Davis, Titans
28. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
29. Marvin Jones, Lions
30. Ryan Grant, Colts
31-70
31. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
32. Keke Coutee, Texans
33. Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
34. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
35. Quincy Enunwa, Jets
36. John Brown, Ravens
37. Chris Hogan, Patriots
38. Jordy Nelson, Raiders
39. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
40. Kenny Golladay, Lions
41. Keelan Cole, Jaguars
42. Mike Williams, Chargers
43. Cameron Meredith, Saints
44. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
45. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
46. Sterling Shepard, Giants
47. Will Fuller, Texans
48. Josh Doctson, Redskins
49. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
50. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
51. Willie Snead, Ravens
52. Rashard Higgins, Browns
53. Phillip Dorsett, Patriots
54. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
55. Chester Rogers, Colts
56. Robert Woods, Rams
57. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
58. Josh Gordon, Patriots
59. Christian Kirk, Cardinals
60. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
61. D.J. Moore, Panthers
62. Antonio Callaway, Browns
63. Torrey Smith, Panthers
64. Martavis Bryant, Raiders
65. Robby Anderson, Jets
66. Taywan Taylor, Titans
67. Laquon Treadwell, Vikings
68. Courtland Sutton, Broncos
69. Zach Pascal, Colts
70. Michael Gallup, Cowboys
TOP 30 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Zach Ertz, Eagles
3. Jared Cook, Raiders
4. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
5. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
6. George Kittle, 49ers
7. Austin Hooper, Falcons
8. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars
9. Jordan Reed, Redskins
10. Vance McDonald, Steelers
11. Eric Ebron, Colts
12. Jimmy Graham, Packers
13. Ian Thomas, Panthers
14. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
15. Tyler Kroft, Bengals
16. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
17. David Njoku, Browns
18. Hayden Hurst, Ravens
19. Benjamin Watson, Saints
20. Nick Vannett, Ravens
21. Demetrius Harris, Chiefs
22. Antonio Gates, Chargers
23. Will Dissly, Seahawks
24. Charles Clay, Bills
25. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
26. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
27. Jesse James, Steelers
28. Luke Willson, Lions
29. Rhett Ellison, Giants
30. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos
30b, Jake Butt, Broncos
30c. Mark Andrews, Ravens