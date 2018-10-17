11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 7, covering Points Per Reception leagues.

An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, presumably before the Titans and Chargers square off in Merry Old England (9:30 a.m. EST).

Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

Here are two vital links as we progress forward:

a) Tracking the NFL weekend weather, including what's going on Across The Pond.

b) The NFL's updated injury report.

BYES: Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Oakland

QB-STARTER RANKINGS

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Cam Newton, Panthers

3. Jared Goff, Rams

4. Matthew Stafford, Lions

5. Carson Wentz, Eagles

6. Andy Dalton, Bengals

7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings

8. Matt Ryan, Falcons

9. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

10. Joe Flacco, Ravens

11. Tom Brady, Patriots

12. Baker Mayfield, Browns

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

13. Eli Manning, Giants

14. C.J. Beathard, 49ers

15. Drew Brees, Saints

16. Andrew Luck, Colts

17. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

18. Deshaun Watson, Texans

19. Philip Rivers, Chargers

20. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

21. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

22. Sam Darnold, Jets

23. Marcus Mariota, Titans

24. Alex Smith, Redskins

25. Case Keenum, Broncos

26. Josh Rosen, Cardinals

27. Derek Anderson, Bills

28. Brock Osweiler, Dolphins

TOP 50 PPR TAILBACKS

1-25

1. Saquon Barkley, Giants

2. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

3. Todd Gurley, Rams

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

5. Carlos Hyde, Browns

6. LeSean McCoy, Bills

7. Alvin Kamara, Saints

8. David Johnson, Cardinals

9. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

10. Melvin Gordon, Chargers

11. Joe Mixon, Bengals

12. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

13. Kerryon Johnson, Lions

14. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers

15. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

16. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos

17. Tarik Cohen, Bears

18. Matt Breida, 49ers

19. Nyheim Hines, Colts

20. Mark Ingram, Saints

21. Adrian Peterson, Redskins

22. Sony Michel, Patriots

23. Dalvin Cook, Vikings

24. Bilal Powell, Jets

25. Javorius Allen, Ravens

26-50

26. Corey Clement, Eagles

27. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars

28. Dion Lewis, Titans

29. Chris Thompson, Redskins

30. Theo Riddick Lions

31. Jordan Howard, Bears

32. Alex Collins, Ravens

33. James White, Patriots

34. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

35. Lamar Miller, Texans

36. Isaiah Crowell, Jets

37. Ito Smith, Falcons

38. Marlon Mack, Colts

39. Latavius Murray, Vikings

40. Alfred Morris, 49ers

41. Duke Johnson, Browns

42. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

43. Frank Gore, Dolphins

44. Royce Freeman, Broncos

45. Chris Ivory, Bills

46. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

47. Wayne Gallman, Giants

48. Devonte Booker, Broncos

49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers

50. LeGarrette Blount, Lions

50b. Mark Walton, Bengals

50c. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles

50d. Nick Chubb, Browns

50e. Tavon Austin, Cowboys

TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS

1-30

1. Adam Thielen, Vikings

2. Jarvis Landry, Browns

3. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

4. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

5. Keenan Allen, Chargers

6. Julio Jones, Falcons

7. Michael Thomas, Saints

8. Tyler Boyd, Bengals

9. Brandin Cooks, Rams

10. A.J. Green, Bengals

11. Kenny Golladay, Lions

12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers

13. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

14. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

15. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

16. Julian Edelman, Patriots

17. Michael Crabtree, Ravens

18. Allen Robinson, Bears

19. T.Y. Hilton, Colts

20. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

21. Robert Woods, Rams

22. Corey Davis, Titans

23. Devin Funchess, Panthers

24. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

25. Golden Tate, Lions

26. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

27. Willie Snead, Ravens

28. Cole Beasley, Cowboys

29. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

31-60

31. Chester Rogers, Colts

32. Calvin Ridley, Giants

33. Christian Kirk, Cardinals

34. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

35. Robby Anderson, Jets

36. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

37. Jamison Crowder, Redskins

38. Albert Wilson, Dolphins

39. Sterling Shepard, Giants

40. Will Fuller, Texans

41. John Brown, Ravens

42. Ryan Grant, Colts

43. Marvin Jones, Lions

44. Tyrell Williams, Chargers

45. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars

46. Josh Reynolds, Rams

47. Damion Ratley, Browns

48. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills

49. Cameron Meredith, Saints

50. Antonio Callaway, Browns

51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins

52. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

53. Josh Gordon, Patriots

54. Taylor Gabriel, Bears

55. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

56. Mike Williams, Chargers

57. Zay Jones, Bills

58. Keke Coutee, Texans

59. D.J. Moore, Panthers

60. Danny Amendola, Dolphins

60b. Torrey Smith, Panthers

60c. Trent Taylor, 49ers

60d. Pierre Garcon, 49ers

60e. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

60f. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

60g. Paul Richardson, Redskins

60h. Anthony Miller, Bears

TOP 25 PPR TIGHT ENDS

1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs

2. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

3. Trey Burton, Bears

4. Zach Ertz, Eagles

5. David Njoku, Browns

6. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals

7. George Kittle, 49ers

8. Eric Ebron, Colts

9. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

10. Austin Hooper, Falcons

11. Benjamin Watson, Saints

12. O.J. Watson, Buccaneers

13. Evan Engram, Giants

14. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals

15. Jordan Reed, Redskins

16. Greg Olsen, Panthers

17. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys

18. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos

19. Dallas Goedert, Eagles

20. Mark Andrews, Ravens

21. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

22. Charles Clay, Bills

23. Gerald Everett, Rams

24. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins

25. James O'Shaughnessy, Jets

25b. Antonio Gates, Chargers

25c. Vernon Davis, Redskins

25d. Niles Paul, Jaguars

25e. Hayden Hurst, Ravens

© 2018 WXIA