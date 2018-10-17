11Alive's Jay Clemons offers up his initial positional rankings for NFL Week 7, covering Points Per Reception leagues.
An updated listing of the rankings will launch Sunday morning, presumably before the Titans and Chargers square off in Merry Old England (9:30 a.m. EST).
Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.
Here are two vital links as we progress forward:
a) Tracking the NFL weekend weather, including what's going on Across The Pond.
b) The NFL's updated injury report.
BYES: Green Bay, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Oakland
QB-STARTER RANKINGS
1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
2. Cam Newton, Panthers
3. Jared Goff, Rams
4. Matthew Stafford, Lions
5. Carson Wentz, Eagles
6. Andy Dalton, Bengals
7. Kirk Cousins, Vikings
8. Matt Ryan, Falcons
9. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
10. Joe Flacco, Ravens
11. Tom Brady, Patriots
12. Baker Mayfield, Browns
13. Eli Manning, Giants
14. C.J. Beathard, 49ers
15. Drew Brees, Saints
16. Andrew Luck, Colts
17. Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
18. Deshaun Watson, Texans
19. Philip Rivers, Chargers
20. Dak Prescott, Cowboys
21. Blake Bortles, Jaguars
22. Sam Darnold, Jets
23. Marcus Mariota, Titans
24. Alex Smith, Redskins
25. Case Keenum, Broncos
26. Josh Rosen, Cardinals
27. Derek Anderson, Bills
28. Brock Osweiler, Dolphins
TOP 50 PPR TAILBACKS
1-25
1. Saquon Barkley, Giants
2. Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
3. Todd Gurley, Rams
4. Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
5. Carlos Hyde, Browns
6. LeSean McCoy, Bills
7. Alvin Kamara, Saints
8. David Johnson, Cardinals
9. Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
10. Melvin Gordon, Chargers
11. Joe Mixon, Bengals
12. Tevin Coleman, Falcons
13. Kerryon Johnson, Lions
14. Peyton Barber, Buccaneers
15. Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
16. Phillip Lindsay, Broncos
17. Tarik Cohen, Bears
18. Matt Breida, 49ers
19. Nyheim Hines, Colts
20. Mark Ingram, Saints
21. Adrian Peterson, Redskins
22. Sony Michel, Patriots
23. Dalvin Cook, Vikings
24. Bilal Powell, Jets
25. Javorius Allen, Ravens
26-50
26. Corey Clement, Eagles
27. T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars
28. Dion Lewis, Titans
29. Chris Thompson, Redskins
30. Theo Riddick Lions
31. Jordan Howard, Bears
32. Alex Collins, Ravens
33. James White, Patriots
34. Austin Ekeler, Chargers
35. Lamar Miller, Texans
36. Isaiah Crowell, Jets
37. Ito Smith, Falcons
38. Marlon Mack, Colts
39. Latavius Murray, Vikings
40. Alfred Morris, 49ers
41. Duke Johnson, Browns
42. Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
43. Frank Gore, Dolphins
44. Royce Freeman, Broncos
45. Chris Ivory, Bills
46. Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
47. Wayne Gallman, Giants
48. Devonte Booker, Broncos
49. C.J. Anderson, Panthers
50. LeGarrette Blount, Lions
50b. Mark Walton, Bengals
50c. Wendell Smallwood, Eagles
50d. Nick Chubb, Browns
50e. Tavon Austin, Cowboys
TOP 60 PPR WIDE RECEIVERS
1-30
1. Adam Thielen, Vikings
2. Jarvis Landry, Browns
3. Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
4. Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
5. Keenan Allen, Chargers
6. Julio Jones, Falcons
7. Michael Thomas, Saints
8. Tyler Boyd, Bengals
9. Brandin Cooks, Rams
10. A.J. Green, Bengals
11. Kenny Golladay, Lions
12. Mike Evans, Buccaneers
13. DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
14. Stefon Diggs, Vikings
15. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
16. Julian Edelman, Patriots
17. Michael Crabtree, Ravens
18. Allen Robinson, Bears
19. T.Y. Hilton, Colts
20. Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
21. Robert Woods, Rams
22. Corey Davis, Titans
23. Devin Funchess, Panthers
24. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars
25. Golden Tate, Lions
26. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons
27. Willie Snead, Ravens
28. Cole Beasley, Cowboys
29. Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
30. Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
31-60
31. Chester Rogers, Colts
32. Calvin Ridley, Giants
33. Christian Kirk, Cardinals
34. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
35. Robby Anderson, Jets
36. DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
37. Jamison Crowder, Redskins
38. Albert Wilson, Dolphins
39. Sterling Shepard, Giants
40. Will Fuller, Texans
41. John Brown, Ravens
42. Ryan Grant, Colts
43. Marvin Jones, Lions
44. Tyrell Williams, Chargers
45. Donte Moncrief, Jaguars
46. Josh Reynolds, Rams
47. Damion Ratley, Browns
48. Kelvin Benjamin, Bills
49. Cameron Meredith, Saints
50. Antonio Callaway, Browns
51. Kenny Stills, Dolphins
52. Nelson Agholor, Eagles
53. Josh Gordon, Patriots
54. Taylor Gabriel, Bears
55. Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
56. Mike Williams, Chargers
57. Zay Jones, Bills
58. Keke Coutee, Texans
59. D.J. Moore, Panthers
60. Danny Amendola, Dolphins
60b. Torrey Smith, Panthers
60c. Trent Taylor, 49ers
60d. Pierre Garcon, 49ers
60e. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
60f. Courtland Sutton, Broncos
60g. Paul Richardson, Redskins
60h. Anthony Miller, Bears
TOP 25 PPR TIGHT ENDS
1. Travis Kelce, Chiefs
2. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
3. Trey Burton, Bears
4. Zach Ertz, Eagles
5. David Njoku, Browns
6. C.J. Uzomah, Bengals
7. George Kittle, 49ers
8. Eric Ebron, Colts
9. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
10. Austin Hooper, Falcons
11. Benjamin Watson, Saints
12. O.J. Watson, Buccaneers
13. Evan Engram, Giants
14. Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals
15. Jordan Reed, Redskins
16. Greg Olsen, Panthers
17. Geoff Swaim, Cowboys
18. Jeff Heuerman, Broncos
19. Dallas Goedert, Eagles
20. Mark Andrews, Ravens
21. Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
22. Charles Clay, Bills
23. Gerald Everett, Rams
24. Mike Gesicki, Dolphins
25. James O'Shaughnessy, Jets
25b. Antonio Gates, Chargers
25c. Vernon Davis, Redskins
25d. Niles Paul, Jaguars
25e. Hayden Hurst, Ravens