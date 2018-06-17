With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, it's time for 11Alive Sports to dip into the realm of fantasy football.
Today's offering pieces together the Top 125 playmaking assets for the 2018 season, citing Points Per Reception leagues only.
Note: The Top 125 list is an amalgamation of my positional rankings (listed below) and the composite overall rankings of various Web sites.
For example, some sites have Giants rookie Saquon Barkley in the top 10 ... but there's no way I can make a similar leap, at the expense of Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette or even Christian McCaffrey (80 catches/113 targets as a rookie).
Conversely, I have quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Matthew Stafford slotted 50 places higher than The Big Board from ESPN.com.
PPR: TOP 125 PLAYMAKING ASSETS
1-25
1. RB Todd Gurley, Rams
2. WR Antonio Brown, Steelers
3. RB Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
4. RB David Johnson, Cardinals
5. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
6. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
7. RB Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
8. WR Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
9. RB Alvin Kamara, Saints
10. RB Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
11. TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
12. RB Devonta Freeman, Falcons
13. RB Melvin Gordon, Chargers
14. WR Julio Jones, Falcons
15. RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
16. RB Saquon Barkley, Giants
17. QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers
18. WR Michael Thomas, Saints
19. WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers
20. TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs
21. WR Keenan Allen, Chargers
22. QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks
23. RB LeSean McCoy, Bills
24. WR A.J. Green, Bengals
25. RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings
26-50
26. QB Deshaun Watson, Texans
27. WR Davante Adams, Packers
28. WR Jarvis Landry, Browns
29. RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
30. QB Cam Newton, Panthers
31. WR Adam Thielen, Vikings
32. RB Joe Mixon, Bengals
33. TE Zach Ertz, Eagles
34. WR T.Y. Hilton, Colts
35. WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
36. QB Tom Brady, Patriots
37. TE Greg Olsen, Panthers
38. RB Jordan Howard, Bears
39. QB Carson Wentz, Eagles
40. RB Kenyan Drake, Dolphins
41. TE Evan Engram, Giants
42. WR Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
43. WR Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
44. QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
45. WR Brandin Cooks, Rams
46. WR Allen Robinson, Jaguars
47. RB Jay Ajayi, Eagles
48. WR Amari Cooper, Raiders
49. QB Jared Goff, Rams
50. WR Golden Tate, Lions
51-75
51. WR Stefon Diggs, Vikings
52. RB Carlos Hyde, Browns
53. QB Matthew Stafford, Lions
54. QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings
55. WR Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
56. RB Alex Collins, Ravens
57. TE Jimmy Graham, Packers
58. WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers
59. RB Lamar Miller, Texans
60. QB Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
61. WR Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
62. RB Derrick Henry, Titans
63. RB Tevin Coleman, Falcons
64. WR Devin Funchess, Panthers
65. QB Philip Rivers, Chargers
66. WR Josh Gordon, Browns
67. WR Corey Davis, Titans
68. RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks
69. QB Matt Ryan, Falcons
70. WR Sterling Shepard, Giants
71. QB Drew Brees, Saints
72. RB Jamaal Williams, Packers
73. WR Robert Woods, Rams
74. WR Michael Crabtree, Ravens
75. RB James White, Patriots
76-100
76. QB Alex Smith, Redskins
77. RB Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
78. WR Marvin Jones, Lions
79. TE Delanie Walker, Titans
80. QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys
81. RB Chris Thompson, Redskins
82. RB Kerryon Johnson, Lions
83. RB Mark Ingram, Saints
84. WR Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers
85. RB Sony Michel, Patriots
86. WR Julian Edelman, Patriots
87. QB Marcus Mariota, Titans
88. RB Devontae Booker, Broncos
89. RB Dion Lewis, Titans
90. WR Marqise Lee, Jaguars
91. WR Cooper Kupp, Rams
92. RB Ronald Jones, Buccaneers
93. QB Eli Manning, Giants
94. RB Derrius Guice, Redskins
95. TE Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
96. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers
97. QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
98. WR Pierre Garcon, 49ers
99. WR Sammy Watkins, Chiefs
100. QB Derek Carr, Raiders
101-125
101. RB Isaiah Crowell, Jets
102. TE Trey Burton, Bears
103. WR Jamison Crowder, Redskins
104. WR Marquise Goodwin, 49ers
105. QB Case Keenum, Broncos
106. QB Andrew Luck, Colts
107. WR Jordy Nelson, Raiders
108. WR Mike Williams, Chargers
109. QB Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
110. RB Royce Freeman, Broncos
111. WR Will Fuller, Texans
112. WR Chris Hogan, Patriots
113. RB Marlon Mack, Colts
114. WR Martavis Bryant, Raiders
115. WR Robby Anderson, Jets
116. QB Sam Darnold, Jets
117. WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins
118. RB Duke Johnson, Browns
119. TE Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
120. QB Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins
121. QB Sam Bradford, Cardinals
122. WR Chris Conley, Chiefs
123. RB Tarik Cohen, Bears
124. WR Kenny Golladay, Lions
125. WR Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos
Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.