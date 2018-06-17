With NFL free agency and the draft in the rear-view mirror, it's time for 11Alive Sports to dip into the realm of fantasy football.

Today's offering pieces together the Top 125 playmaking assets for the 2018 season, citing Points Per Reception leagues only.

Note: The Top 125 list is an amalgamation of my positional rankings (listed below) and the composite overall rankings of various Web sites.

For example, some sites have Giants rookie Saquon Barkley in the top 10 ... but there's no way I can make a similar leap, at the expense of Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette or even Christian McCaffrey (80 catches/113 targets as a rookie).

Conversely, I have quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger and Matthew Stafford slotted 50 places higher than The Big Board from ESPN.com.

PPR: TOP 125 PLAYMAKING ASSETS

1-25

1. RB Todd Gurley, Rams

2. WR Antonio Brown, Steelers

3. RB Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

4. RB David Johnson, Cardinals

5. RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

6. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Texans

7. RB Kareem Hunt, Chiefs

8. WR Odell Beckham Jr., Giants

9. RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

10. RB Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

11. TE Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

12. RB Devonta Freeman, Falcons

13. RB Melvin Gordon, Chargers

14. WR Julio Jones, Falcons

15. RB Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

16. RB Saquon Barkley, Giants

17. QB Aaron Rodgers, Packers

18. WR Michael Thomas, Saints

19. WR Mike Evans, Buccaneers

20. TE Travis Kelce, Chiefs

21. WR Keenan Allen, Chargers

22. QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks

23. RB LeSean McCoy, Bills

24. WR A.J. Green, Bengals

25. RB Dalvin Cook, Vikings

26-50

26. QB Deshaun Watson, Texans

27. WR Davante Adams, Packers

28. WR Jarvis Landry, Browns

29. RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers

30. QB Cam Newton, Panthers

31. WR Adam Thielen, Vikings

32. RB Joe Mixon, Bengals

33. TE Zach Ertz, Eagles

34. WR T.Y. Hilton, Colts

35. WR Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

36. QB Tom Brady, Patriots

37. TE Greg Olsen, Panthers

38. RB Jordan Howard, Bears

39. QB Carson Wentz, Eagles

40. RB Kenyan Drake, Dolphins

41. TE Evan Engram, Giants

42. WR Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

43. WR Doug Baldwin, Seahawks

44. QB Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

45. WR Brandin Cooks, Rams

46. WR Allen Robinson, Jaguars

47. RB Jay Ajayi, Eagles

48. WR Amari Cooper, Raiders

49. QB Jared Goff, Rams

50. WR Golden Tate, Lions

51-75

51. WR Stefon Diggs, Vikings

52. RB Carlos Hyde, Browns

53. QB Matthew Stafford, Lions

54. QB Kirk Cousins, Vikings

55. WR Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

56. RB Alex Collins, Ravens

57. TE Jimmy Graham, Packers

58. WR Juju Smith-Schuster, Steelers

59. RB Lamar Miller, Texans

60. QB Jameis Winston, Buccaneers

61. WR Demaryius Thomas, Broncos

62. RB Derrick Henry, Titans

63. RB Tevin Coleman, Falcons

64. WR Devin Funchess, Panthers

65. QB Philip Rivers, Chargers

66. WR Josh Gordon, Browns

67. WR Corey Davis, Titans

68. RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks

69. QB Matt Ryan, Falcons

70. WR Sterling Shepard, Giants

71. QB Drew Brees, Saints

72. RB Jamaal Williams, Packers

73. WR Robert Woods, Rams

74. WR Michael Crabtree, Ravens

75. RB James White, Patriots

76-100

76. QB Alex Smith, Redskins

77. RB Marshawn Lynch, Raiders

78. WR Marvin Jones, Lions

79. TE Delanie Walker, Titans

80. QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys

81. RB Chris Thompson, Redskins

82. RB Kerryon Johnson, Lions

83. RB Mark Ingram, Saints

84. WR Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers

85. RB Sony Michel, Patriots

86. WR Julian Edelman, Patriots

87. QB Marcus Mariota, Titans

88. RB Devontae Booker, Broncos

89. RB Dion Lewis, Titans

90. WR Marqise Lee, Jaguars

91. WR Cooper Kupp, Rams

92. RB Ronald Jones, Buccaneers

93. QB Eli Manning, Giants

94. RB Derrius Guice, Redskins

95. TE Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

96. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

97. QB Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

98. WR Pierre Garcon, 49ers

99. WR Sammy Watkins, Chiefs

100. QB Derek Carr, Raiders

101-125

101. RB Isaiah Crowell, Jets

102. TE Trey Burton, Bears

103. WR Jamison Crowder, Redskins

104. WR Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

105. QB Case Keenum, Broncos

106. QB Andrew Luck, Colts

107. WR Jordy Nelson, Raiders

108. WR Mike Williams, Chargers

109. QB Mitchell Trubisky, Bears

110. RB Royce Freeman, Broncos

111. WR Will Fuller, Texans

112. WR Chris Hogan, Patriots

113. RB Marlon Mack, Colts

114. WR Martavis Bryant, Raiders

115. WR Robby Anderson, Jets

116. QB Sam Darnold, Jets

117. WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins

118. RB Duke Johnson, Browns

119. TE Cameron Brate, Buccaneers

120. QB Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins

121. QB Sam Bradford, Cardinals

122. WR Chris Conley, Chiefs

123. RB Tarik Cohen, Bears

124. WR Kenny Golladay, Lions

125. WR Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos

Jay Clemons, the 2008 Fantasy Football Writer of the Year and 2015 Cynopsis Media award winner for "Sports Blog Of The Year," has previously served as the lead fantasy analyst for Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports South, Bleacher Report and Fanball.com.

