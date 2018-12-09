11Alive Sports serves up 15 gloriously fun facts to digest, in advance of NFL Week 2.

We're talking about premium knowledge that will surely help your weekend cause if/when ...

a) Attempting to win barstool debates among strangers,

b) Unwittingly pushing your spouse or family to the absolute breaking point of delirium, assuming they don't also eat, breathe and live for football.

FUN FACT: Of the seven previous times that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350-plus yards in his @NFL career (excluding Week 1) ... his averages for the VERY NEXT START were 188 yards passing and 0.8 touchdowns. #FantasyFootball — Jay Clemons (@ByJayClemons) September 13, 2018

15 FUN FACTS FOR WEEK 2

1. Let's start with my idea of fantasy perfection.

Go ahead and bet the proverbial farm on Antonio Brown this week, even if Pittsburgh deals with the indirect pounding of Hurricane Florence:

a) Charting his last five outings versus the Chiefs (including the playoffs), Browns boasts stellar averages of 6.2 catches, 105 yards and one touchdown.

b) Last year, Kansas City owned bottom-3 rankings against opposing wideouts ... citing the across-the-board categories of targets, receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

c) Check this out: Of his last five complete home games, Brown has absurdly averaged 8.2 catches, 133 yards and 1.4 touchdowns. Damn!

2. There's a good news/bad news proposition with tailback Todd Gurley, in advance of the Rams-Cardinals clash in SoCal:

On the plus side, of his last 21 games (including the playoffs), Gurley reached the elite-level threshold of 100 total yards and/or one touchdown 18 times.

On the meh front ... Gurley's three clunkers during this prolific span occurred against NFC West foes.

Arizona Cardinals gave up 182 rushing yards week #1 - Next up:

Todd Gurley pic.twitter.com/59D3tiQChA — Beat Writers Of The NFL (@beatwriters32) September 11, 2018

3. Excluding Monday's debacle against the Jets, Lions QB Matthew Stafford has tossed three or more interceptions eight different times in his decorated career.

Charting the follow-ups to the INT-heavy clunkers, Stafford owns rock-solid averages of 351 yards passing and 1.4 touchdowns in the very next start.

4. Saints wunderkind Alvin Kamara had a crazy-good outing last week, ravaging the Buccaneers for nine catches, 143 total yards (112 receiving) and three touchdowns.

However, Kamara wasn't the tailback leader in targets for NFL Week 1 ... a distinction which belonged to Melvin Gordon.

Speaking of which ... the Chargers rusher has notched 100 total yards and/or one touchdown in six of his last eight non-divisional games; and for this stretch, the Wisconsin product holds strong averages of 104 total yards and 0.8 touchdowns.

5. The Bengals and Ravens have squared off 44 times since the 1996 season; but during this 22-year period, Baltimore has never been shut out by Cincinnati.

6. Falcons wideout Julio Jones, who amassed an NFL-high 19 targets in Week 1, has collected double-digit targets seven times against the Panthers since December 2012.

For this nine-game stretch, Jones boasts per-outing averages of 6.3 catches, 112 yards and 0.3 touchdowns.

7. At the risk of repeating myself ...

Jarvis Landry stands as the only player in history to rack up 400 catches in his first four NFL seasons; and during that time, Landry accomplished the feat with Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore, David Fales and Jay Cutler at quarterback—hardly difference-makers in their respective field.

And yet, the fantasy community was rather skeptical of Landry's prospects with Cleveland, despite the presence of Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield and new Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

Well, live and learn.

In a major downpour last week, Landry's Browns debut included seven catches, 15 targets and 106 yards.

Which brings us to this: Including the playoffs, the Saints defense has surrendered 300-yard passing days to four straight quarterbacks (Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Case Keenum, Ryan Fitzpatrick); and during this stretch, the opposing QBs averaged 362 yards passing and 2.3 touchdowns.

Video: Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick said the celebration at home with his kids after Sunday’s big win was fairly lowkey. “We had some chocolate milk and went to bed.” pic.twitter.com/EAYeP0eq1e — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 13, 2018

8. Speaking of Tampa Bay quarterbacks ...

Ryan Fitzpatrick's all-world outing of 417 yards passing and five touchdowns (one rushing) was the talk of Week 1, obviously.

However, at the risk of being Debby Downer here, check out the following stat:

Of the seven times Fitzpatrick has registered 350-plus passing yards in his journeyman career (excluding last Sunday), his immediate start yielded pedestrian averages of 188 yards passing and 0.8 TDs.

9. For what it's worth, new Redskins quarterback Alex Smith has never eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark against the Colts during the regular season.

10. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum could be a stealth pick in daily fantasy leagues, taking on a Raiders defense that's noticeably weaker ... (warning: hot take incoming!) ... without Khalil Mack.

And you know who's due for an end-zone visit?

Demaryius Thomas may be a near-lock for double-digit targets every weekend ... but he hasn't scored a touchdown versus Oakland in five years.

11. Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr. silenced many of the doubters who thought he'd struggle against the stingy Jaguars defense (including yours truly), rolling for 11 catches, 15 targets and 111 yards.

This begs the question: What will Beckham do for a post-injury-return encore, taking on a Cowboys defense that's also tough on opposing passing games?

Citing his last 17 regular-season outings, Beckham has notched 90 receiving yards and/or one touchdown 14 times; and three of the so-called clunkers took place on natural grass.

(AT&T Stadium has FieldTurf.)

12. In case you're scoring at home, Patriots tailback James White has found the end zone in five of his last six games, including the playoffs.

Tre'Davious White doesn't travel to the slot. Last season, 2 WRs went over 30 FF pts vs the Bills. Jarvis Landry (44) and Keenan Allen (40). Allen lined up inside on 60% of his routes last week.



More Week 2 WR/CB Matchup info: https://t.co/xPsI0iZqkM [+] — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 13, 2018

13. Chargers wideout Keenan Allen (8 catches, 108 yards, 1 TD last week) resides on the very-short list of NFL playmakers who have collected eight-plus targets in nine straight games.

Which brings us to this: Charting his last 10 road games against non-divisional foes, Allen owns rock-solid averages of 7.2 catches, 87 yards and 0.6 touchdowns.

14. There's really no precedent for determining Michael Thomas's fate for Week 2, considering how last week's amazing output included career highs with catches (16), targets (17) and receiving yards (180).

So, let's approach Thomas's projections in another manner:

Of the three times Thomas has participated in consecutive home games ... the Ohio State product never found the end zone on the back end of the mini-homestand.

And last but not least ...

15. The Broncos might have an excellent pass defense, on the whole; but the group has one eminently noticeable flaw:

a) Last year, Denver surrendered the fourth-most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

b) The Broncos also ranked in the bottom-10 with tight ends, in terms of targets, receptions and receiving yards allowed.

c) For Week 1, some random rookie named Will Dissly (three career TDs in college) burned the Broncos for three catches, 105 yards and one touchdown.

Consider the above information to be a full endorsement for Raiders tight end Jared Cook (nine catches, 12 targets, 180 yards last week vs. the Rams).

