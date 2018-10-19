11Alive Sports serves up 15 gloriously fun facts to digest, in advance of NFL Week 7.

We're talking about premium knowledge that will surely help your weekend cause if/when ...

a) Attempting to win barstool debates among strangers,

b) Unwittingly pushing your spouse or family to the absolute breaking point of delirium, assuming they don't also eat, breathe and live for football.

Note: There would have been 16 fun facts in today's piece ... but the Carlos Hyde-to-the-Jaguars trade derailed that informational train.

Well, my #CarlosHyde Fun Fact no longer has relevance:



a) Of his last six outings against NFC foes, Hyde rolled for 100 total yards and/or one touchdown four times.



b) Charting his last eight games with 15 or more touches, Hyde found the end zone six different times. #Jaguars — Jay Clemons (@ByJayClemons) October 19, 2018

FUN FACTS FOR WEEK 7

1. Rams quarterback Jared Goff boasts robust averages of 318 yards and 2.3 touchdowns in his last seven regular-season games, including last week's cold-weather clunker of 201 yards passing/zero TDs.

What's more, Goff has accounted for 300 yards passing and/or multiple touchdowns in six of his last seven outings against NFC West foes.

What got the ball rolling on this prolific intra-divisional run?

For Week 3 of last year, Goff shredded the 49ers (this week's opponent) for 292 yards passing and three scores.

2. Of the teams playing this weekend (Steelers on a bye), the Bengals have surrendered the most targets and receptions to opposing tight ends.

This bodes extremely well for Kansas City's Travis Kelce, who has averaged 6.4 catches, 92 yards and 0.6 touchdowns in his last five outings.

Of equal importance, Kelce has collected double-digit targets in six of his last 13 regular-season outings–easily the most among tight ends during this stretch.

3. The Redskins lead the NFL in fewest total rushes by the opposing team, with a grand total of 82 for the season.

Which begs the question: What are the odds of the Cowboys attempting only 16 rushes on Sunday?

Uh, not good.

Ezekiel Elliott has averaged 23 rushes over his last three games; and charting his three career encounters with the Redskins, Elliott boasts supreme averages of 120 total yards and 1.7 touchdowns ... while averaging 25 carries per outing.

Matt Ryan in Weeks 3-6 (4 games) this season:



• 1,432 pass yards (Most in NFL)

• 12 pass TD (T-most in NFL)

• 0 INT (T-fewest in NFL)

• 128.2 passer rating (Best in NFL)



A more amazing stat:#Falcons won the first of those 4 games today against the Buccaneers — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 15, 2018

4. Falcons QB Matt Ryan has been superb over the last month, posting a five-game average of 341 yards passing and 2.8 touchdowns.

However, Ryan shouldn't be viewed as a lock for monster fantasy numbers against the Giants. Here's why:

a) The Giants have allowed just one quarterback to pass for 300-plus yards this season (Deshaun Watson).

b) The one-time NFL MVP has only once eclipsed the 300-yard mark against NFC East foes at home; and for that 2012 outing against the Cowboys, Ryan didn't register a single touchdown.

5. Fantasy owners might have disowned Dolphins tailback Kenyan Drake last week, after the Alabama product inexplicably fumbled a walk-in overtime touchdown against the Bears.

But let's have some perspective here with Drake, citing three factors:

a) Drake has averaged 86 total yards and 0.5 touchdowns in the previous two weeks.

b) Only five NFL tailbacks (including Drake) have collected 19 or more targets over the last three games.

c) The Lions (this week's opponent) have surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards to opposing backs. They've also yielded a painful average of one running touchdown per week.

6. The Falcons defense has very few peers (in a bad way) when it comes to defending opposing tailbacks.

Check this out: For the season, Atlanta owns the NFL's worst tallies with targets and receptions allowed to opposing backs, and it ranks 31st in receiving yards allowed to the same cluster of rushers.

Which brings us to this: Last week, rookie Saquon Barkley finished one receiving yard shy of becoming the first Giants back in history to crack the century mark with rushing and receiving yards in the same game.

But he's certainly a decent candidate for that honor against the Falcons.

7. If you're seeking an explanation for Mitchell Trubisky's recent uprising (11 TDs, 71.4-percent completion rate since Week 2), look no further than Trey Burton's immediate impact with the Bears.

Charting his last four outings, Burton (free-agent signee from Philadelphia) has an excellent catch-to-target rate of 83 percent. He also has three touchdowns during this span, while never racking up more than five targets during this stretch.

8. There are three certainties in life: Death, taxes and Cam Newton enjoying monster fantasy numbers against Philly.

Of his four career encounters with the Eagles, Newton owns supreme averages of 300 total yards and 2.5 touchdowns.

9. The NFL's International Series may be a hit with league owners, in terms of lucrative revenue streams; but lately, it's been a dud on the scoreboard.

Charting the NFL's last five international games (London and Mexico), the average margin of victory stands at 24.6 points.

10. The Jets have faced the Vikings 10 times in their history; and only once did New York fail to score at least 20 points versus Minnesota (October 1979).

Here's another unusual nugget: The Vikings have notched 18 seasons of double-digit-win campaigns since 1970, easily outdistancing the Jets (nine seasons of double-digit victories) during this stretch.

However, in head-to-head matters ... the Jets surprisingly lead the career series, 8-2.

11. Consider this your warning to bench Patriots backs James White and Sony Michel this week:

The Bears have yielded the fewest amount of receptions to opposing tailbacks ... and Chicago stands as the last NFL team to allow a rushing touchdown for the season.

12. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been remarkably consistent when playing on grass outdoors.

Charting his last eight outings on this surface, Stafford holds robust averages of 322 yards passing and 1.9 touchdowns ... and this includes a zero-TD, 213-yard clunker against the Bears (October 2016).

13. Vikings wideout Adam Thielen has been a fantasy owner's dream through the first six weeks.

Aside from leading the NFL in receptions (58), targets (81) and receiving yards (712) ... the Minnesota State product stands as the only wide receiver to collect double-digit targets and 100-plus yards for every game.

Adding to the prospective Thielen glory ... the Jets own bottom-3 rankings with opposing wideouts, covering the crucial categories of targets, receptions and receiving yards allowed.

FUN FACT: In addition to leading the NFL in receptions (58), targets (81) and receiving yards (712) ... the #Vikings' Adam Thielen stands as the only wide receiver to collect double-digit targets and at least 100 yards for every game. #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/mzWce8wYYk — Jay Clemons (@ByJayClemons) October 19, 2018

14. Joe Flacco should consider relocating to the NFC South next season, assuming the Ravens imminently tap rookie Lamar Jackson as the starting quarterback .

Of his eight career encounters with NFC South competition, Flacco has impressively notched 300 yards passing and/or multiple touchdowns seven times.

And last but not least ...

15. Colts QB Andrew Luck has been the fantasy gift that keeps on giving this season, regardless of one's perspective:

**In the short term, Luck has enjoyed a torrential three-game average of 55 pass attempts, 377 yards and passing and 3.7 touchdowns.

**In the long term, Luck has accounted for 300 yards passing and/or multiple touchdowns in 12 consecutive home outings.

The only Debby Downer nugget to report?

Luck has never eclipsed 250 yards passing against the Bills.

