To borrow a partial phrase from former President Richard M. Nixon, the Atlanta Falcons haters should find someone else to kick around.

Why is that?

In the waning moments of the Falcons' 38-14 rout of the NFC East-leading Redskins, receiver Julio Jones finally sprung loose for his first touchdown of the season.

Prior to the end-zone visit, Jones was already having a rock-solid day versus Washington, accounting for six catches and nearly 90 yards at the time.

That said, there was certainly pressure to break through to the end zone, since it has served as the subtle caveat to every Jones conversation over the last three months.

As in:

Yeah, Jones (933 yards at the seasonal midpoint) has a chance to eclipse Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record of 1,964 receiving yards (from 2012) ... but Jones hasn't scored a touchdown all season.

Yeah, Jones (fast approaching 10,000 career yards) likely needs just two or three more 'Julio-type' seasons to make a strong argument for the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday ... but, prior to Sunday, he had only found the end zone three times over the previous two regular seasons.

Or yeah Jones remains an elite-level receiver ... but it's more like between the 20s, instead of being an awesome red-zone threat

One touchdown doesn't kill every component of the above arguments, per se, but it should help Jones play looser and happier from this point forward.

For example, check out Jones' fourth-quarter touchdown here ...

And then gauge the franchise's social-media response to Jones' accomplishment, amid the afterglow of victory ... and a .500 record.

