Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver passes away

He developed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy in 2018, which is a disease of the brain found in people with a history of brain trauma, often athletes.

ATLANTA — His mother said despite the fact that her son's life was cut short, he lived out his dreams. A LaGrange native and former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver passed away last week. He was 42.

Quinten McCord played for the Falcons from 2001 to 2003 and had 23 receptions for 427 yards and one touchdown, according to the team.

He went on to play a short time with the Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and then with the Canadian Football League. He finished his playing career with the Lexington Horsemen of the Arena Football League.

We're saddened to learn of former Falcons receiver Quentin McCord's passing.



From 2001-2003, McCord had 23 receptions for 427 yards and 1 touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Vt0HJSM9H1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2020

"He always dreamed of playing in the NFL," his mother Gail told 11Alive. She joked and said he promised her that when he made it he would buy her a house.

The Georgia native played college football at the University of Kentucky before the Falcons drafted him in the seventh round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

The Wildcats called McCord a "legend" in a statement on Twitter.

At Kentucky from 1996-2000, McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 touchdowns, they said.

We're saddened to learn of @UKFootball legend Quentin McCord's passing.



At UK from 1996-2000, McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 TDs. He graduated from UK and played three seasons for the Atlanta Falcons. pic.twitter.com/BYVA2mvvJ2 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 13, 2020

McCord developed Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) in 2018, which is a disease of the brain found in people with a history of brain trauma, often athletes, according to the Boston University CTE Research Center. His family said he regularly had seizures and suffered brain damage.

When he stopped playing, he started coaching at the middle school level at a private school in Kentucky.

"He loved children," his mom said. "He wanted to help the community."