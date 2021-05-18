Former Austin Peay player who fell victim to tryout hoax will work out in front of NFL scouts

Bryant said it is one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to him.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Juantarius Bryant thought he had a tryout with the Falcons last week until he found out it was all a hoax.

Bryant released a statement on Saturday saying that he was contacted by somebody, who claimed to be Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, inviting him to the Falcons rookie minicamp. When he showed up in Flowery Branch, he found out it wasn’t a legitimate opportunity.

