Funeral arrangements announced for former Falcons coach, Georgia native Dan Reeves

Dan Reeves died on New Year's Day at his home at the age of 77.

ATLANTA — Friends and family of beloved former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves now know when they will gather to honor and remember his life. Reeves died on New Year's Day at his home at the age of 77.

According to his obituary, there will be a celebration of life ceremony held on Jan. 14 at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in Atlanta at 3 p.m.

Reeves coached Atlanta from 1997-2003 and led the iconic "Dirty Bird" Falcons team to their first Super Bowl in 1999 against his old longtime team, the Denver Broncos. He won AP NFL Coach of the Year for his work with Atlanta that season.

Reeves, a Georgia native, has been to nine Super Bowls total as a player and a coach, putting him right behind Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.