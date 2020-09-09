Falcons' Grady Jarrett surprises former teacher with home tailgate

Jarrett paid a visit to Dr. Denise Y. Richardson, who taught him in eighth grade.

COVINGTON, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons star Grady Jarrett gave a former teacher of his a fun surprise visit this week to mark Teacher Appreciation Month.

Jarrett and Academy Outdoor + Sports set up a tailgate in the back yard at the Covington home of Dr. Denise Y. Richardson, who taught Jarrett in eighth grade.

Dr. Richardson currently serves in the Office of Teaching and Learning at Rockdale Public Schools.

A video sent along by Academy captured her reaction - shocked to see a bunch of tailgating stuff in her back yard, then thrilled to see Jarrett waiting at the bottom of her deck.

Academy says it is giving all education professionals a 10 percent discouting on their purchases this month with a school ID.

The tailgate idea also came about as a way to mark the start of football season, which begins Sunday with the Falcons playing the Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons, along with Atlanta United, will be playing without a fan presence at MBS through at least September.