ATLANTA—No Devonta Freeman, no problem.

For the Atlanta Falcons' opening drive on Sunday, rookie tailback Ito Smith (third-string on the depth chart back in August) capped the proceedings with his first career touchdown—a 7-yard plunge through the left side of the offensive line, while evading the Bengals defenders.

The Falcons' odds for success were greatly enhanced by a kickoff return to the 50-yard line; and from there, Atlanta needed just eight plays to register the game's first score.

Smith, a fourth-round rookie from Southern Miss, currently serves as the backup to Tevin Coleman; and for what it's worth, the name 'Ito' apparently represents an homage to Judge Lance Ito, who presided over the O.J. Simpson murder trial from the mid-1990s.

Sunday's outing is obviously crucial for the 1-2 Falcons (last place in the NFC South).

It would also bring a sense of order to the franchise, since Atlanta has lost five straight home games to AFC competition, a baffling streak dating back to 2015.

