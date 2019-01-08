CANTON, Ohio — The Atlanta Falcons open the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game against the Denver Broncos Thursday night.

It's the first preseason game, which means most starters get to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame, then watch the younger players go at it.

So, if you're looking for any likely regulars on the field tonight, focus on the offensive lines. The game starts at 8 p.m. and airs live on 11Alive.

It's the start of a big weekend for the Falcons. Former tight end Tony Gonzalez will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Saturday (UGA legend Champ Bailey and Ed Reed will also be inducted).

The Falcons are looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2018 season that saw them finish 7-9. They'll play a few preseason games before kicking off the regular season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 8.

11Alive is in Canton, Ohio for the game. Follow Jeff Hullinger and 11Alive Sports for behind-the-scenes coverage of the game as well as the Hall of Fame ceremony.

