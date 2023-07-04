Falcons trade for third overall pick in 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL's official Twitter account reported the deal.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons made a move Tuesday to bolster their secondary, trading a fifth-round pick in this month's draft for the third overall pick back in 2020.

The NFL's official Twitter account reported the deal, citing NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. According to the report, the Falcons sent the fifth-round pick to the Detroit Lions for cornerback Jeff Okduah.

Okudah, who went to Ohio State, started 15 games for the Lions last season, recording one interception and 73 combined tackles.

It was the healthiest year yet in the NFL for the 24-year-old, who struggled with injuries and appeared in just 10 games between 2020-2021.

Back in 2020, Okudah was billed as the "one great corner in this draft" by ESPN's draft expert, Mel Kiper. Todd McShay's big board rankings for ESPN had him as the fifth-best player in the draft, describing him as a "long corner with smooth hips, quick feet and very good playing speed."

He joins a Falcons secondary that has already seen a big boost this offseason, with the signing of safety Jessie Bates III. Okudah is likeliest to try and battle veteran Casey Hayward for time at corner, with A.J. Terrell solidly fixed as a starter in the other corner slot.