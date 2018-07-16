Julio Jones showed up to camp...Matt Ryan's "Camp Brotherhood," that is.

Jones was seen in a picture with Ryan and several members of the Atlanta Falcons offense posted to Calvin Ridley's Snapchat on Monday. Jones did not attend the Falcons involuntary team workouts or mandatory mini-camp in June. But he did manage to get to Miami for a player-run camp the Falcons quarterback puts on every year.

When the squad gets together to ball:



(via @CalvinRidley1’s Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/nQR1gxUQT4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 16, 2018

Jones reportedly wants an updated contract despite having three years left on his current deal. He is owed $34 million. Jones is the sixth highest-paid receiver going into next season, but he may be unhappy with that ranking considering he has been one of the top receivers in the league.

Jones had 1,444 receiving yards last season. Only Steelers receiver Antonio Brown had more with 1,533. But Jones, like the rest of the Falcons offense, struggled to convert red zone chances and had just three touchdowns last season.

While head coach Dan Quinn had expected Jones to show up for mini-camp last month, he said he understood why he wasn't.

"Sometimes football and business intersect, and that’s okay. It happens a lot," Quinn said last June. "The details – I will choose to keep those conversations from a player’s side and my side between us."

Quinn had hoped Jones would go to Ryan's camp and said the two had worked together at some point in the off season.

"I think it’s always good when you can get everyone together," Quinn said. "Not just with him, but with the other receivers, as well. I know that’s taking place now for the summer. I know that’s what they always do and that’s something they are doing this summer.”

Jones hasn't just been sitting at home twiddling his thumbs. He's posted several workout videos with Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, Terrell Owens.

Ryan had no issue, at least publicly, with his top receiver missing camp.

"It's not really anyone else's business. It's not something I'm concerned about at all," Ryan said last month.

Ryan's camp is later that normal because of the birth of his twin sons earlier this year.

"We'll have an extended period where we get some work together, and that's something that we've done the past couple years in Miami. This year's a little later due to my offseason, but we'll still have that chance to work together, and I think that will be really productive for us."

Falcons Training Camp begins July 26. Jones will be looking for a resolution to his contract before then, or the holdout may continue.

