Mock draft | Falcons selecting Justin Fields fits into current drafting trend

Fields, a Georgia native, went to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Georgia.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons continue to see Justin Fields get projected to them with the 4th overall pick.

Fields is a former Ohio State quarterback. Fields, a Georgia native, went to Columbus in 2019 after playing his freshman season at Georgia. He announced on Twitter last month he will be entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

Aaron Freeman, the host of the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, discussed the mock draft from Kyle Crabbs, and why it makes sense for the Falcons.

“That local connection is just a marketing windfall for the Falcons given that Justin Fields is a hometown kid,” Freeman said. “The Falcons just hired Dwaune Jones as their director of college scouting from the Ravens. The area of the country that Dwaune Jones scouted was that Big Ten territory. So, he is infinitely familiar with Fields from his time of scouting him.”

In the mock draft, Crabbs has the Dolphins trading No.3 pick to Houston for Deshaun Watson.

Will the Falcons take Justin Fields at 4 due to him playing at a Power 5 school like Ohio State?

History of the Falcons' new front office - in Terry Fontenot, Kyle Smith, and Dwaune Jones from their days in New Orleans, Washington and Baltimore - suggest they like Ohio State players and love drafting from Power 5 schools

Over past 5 years, the Falcons have taken 65% of their picks from Power 5 schools.

Listen to the discussion on the Locked On Falcons podcast below.