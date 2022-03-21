Falcons trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis Colts

11Alive's Maria Martin confirmed the team is trading its longtime QB.

ATLANTA — The Falcons are moving on from the Matt Ryan era, a league source tells 11Alive.

The Falcons are finalizing a trade of the longtime franchise quarterback,11Alive's Maria Martin confirmed, reportedly to the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan was due to receive a $7.5 million bonus if he remained on the Falcons' roster past 4 p.m. Monday, and there was wide speculation the team would move to trade the quarterback before that bonus kicked in.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Falcons are receiving a third-round pick from Indy.

The team will now turn its attention to bringing in a replacement at quarterback for Ryan - options could include veterans such as Cleveland's Baker Mayfield or San Francisco's Jimmy Garoppolo, reportedly available for trade, or taking a quarterback in the NFL Draft next month with the eighth pick.

I too have confirmed with a league source that Matt Ryan’s time in Atlanta is over. He will play for another team for the first time in his career. #Falcons — Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 21, 2022

Monday's deal marks an end to a remarkable career in Atlanta for "Matty Ice." Ryan, according to ESPN's Schefter, "just felt like the time had come to move on from Atlanta" and agreed to a trade to Indianapolis "because he felt like the Colts have a roster that's built to win now."

By contrast, the Falcons have not had a winning season since 2017 - with seven wins in three of the last four years. And this offseason Atlanta already lost their top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, to a yearlong suspension and Russell Gage, second on the team in receptions last year, to Tampa Bay in free agency.

Matt Ryan never asked the Falcons for a new contract -- that was not a part of the equation, per sources. He just felt like the time had come to move on from Atlanta. Ryan signed off on a trade to Indianapolis because he felt like the Colts have a roster that's built to win now. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 21, 2022

He played 14 seasons with the Falcons, starting immediately as a rookie after being taken third in the draft - and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year - in 2008.

Ryan made four Pro Bowls and was the 2016 NFL MVP. He led the Falcons to the brink of a Super Bowl championship in Super Bowl LI before the team collapsed in an instantly infamous loss.

Across his 14 seasons, he compiled a 120-102 record for Atlanta, completing more than 5,200 of his 8,003 pass attempts for 59,735 yards. He threw 367 touchdowns to just 170 interceptions.