Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Falcons revise mask policy ahead of preseason game

The stadium will also offer vaccines during Friday's game.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons want you to "Rise Up" and have fun while cheering on the Dirty Birds. They also encourage you to mask up.

Starting with the first preseason game on Friday, Aug. 13, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be implementing an updated mask policy.

Consistent with other open-air stadiums in the league, the Falcons say masks will be required in enclosed spaces, including clubs and retail stores.

Masks are "strongly encouraged" for fans and employees in all other areas of the stadium, including the seating area and concourses.

It is expected to be a full house, too, they said.

"At this time, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will not go back to a limited seating capacity unless mandated by MLS or the NFL," they said in a statement.

The same mask policy will be in effect for Atlanta United (MLS). They have a home match on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Stadium officials say they continue to take all precautions, including cleaning protocols and safety precautions.

They also said they encourage all fans to be vaccinated. To help with that effort, they'll be offering free vaccines during the Falcons game on Friday.