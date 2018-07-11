ATLANTA--The surging Falcons (winners of three straight) are getting healthier at the right time, particularly on defense.

On Wednesday, starting linebacker Deion Jones (in-season injured reserve) reportedly began working out with the team, suggesting his return to in-game action could occur sooner than later.

The Falcons are also fortifying the roster, in advance of the final push with the regular season. The club signed free agent defensive end Bruce Irvin (recently dropped by the Raiders), who has intimate knowledge of head coach Dan Quinn's defensive system and expectations, hearkening back to concurrent their time with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-14).

Irvin, a first-round pick in 2012 (Seahawks), is also a native of Stockbridge, Ga.

The 31-year-old Irvin hadn't impacted the Oakland defense this season, prior to his release. However, from 2012-17 (Seahawks, Raiders), Irvin averaged nearly two forced fumbles and six sacks per season.

In fact, just two years ago, Irvin accounted for seven sacks and six forced fumbles with Oakland.

At the seasonal midpoint, the Falcons defense ranks 26th in points allowed, 28th in passing yards allowed and 17th in rushing yards surrendered per game.

