Former Atlanta Falcons head coach and current Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Mike Smith has been fired by the Buccaneers, just 24 hours after the club gave up 30-plus points for the fourth time this season.

The last straw for Bucs management apparently came Sunday in Atlanta, with the Bucs (2-3, three-game losing slide) falling to the Falcons, 34-29–a crazy game which featured too many defensive breakdowns (for both teams)..

And don't forget about the surreal finish on the final play.

In the grander scope, Tampa Bay currently ranks dead-last with the following defensive metrics: Points allowed (34.6 per game), passing yards allowed (356) and passing touchdowns surrendered (16).

Consequently, Smith's three-year tenure in Tampa Bay has come to a quiet end.

Even with Monday's dismissal, it doesn't change Smith's standing as perhaps the greatest head coach in Falcons history.

During his time with the franchise (2008-14), the Falcons:

**Advanced to one NFC championship game (lost to the 49ers at home)

**Claimed two NFC South titles

**Posted four campaigns of double-digit victories during the regular season

**Produced five winning seasons

On top of that, Smith owns the club record for victories (66); and a decade ago, the coach guided the Falcons to their first back-to-back set of winning seasons (2008-09).

© 2018 WXIA